After governor's order, NAH looks at future of elective surgeries during COVID-19

Some hospitals across Arizona could be restarting elective surgeries as soon as May 1 after Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order.

The order removed restrictions on hospitals and other healthcare facilities from conducting elective surgeries if they meet certain guidelines. Such surgeries include everything from knee replacements to removing tonsils.

“Hospitals around the state have stepped up to provide additional protections for their staff and patients and increased bed capacity to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge,” Ducey said in a statement. “[This] order continues to prioritize public health while improving access to care for Arizonans and the overall viability of our health care system.”

But while other hospitals may be looking to quickly restart such operations, Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, said it may be too early to say exactly how and when elective surgeries will begin again at the medical center.

Still, Tinkle said they are looking toward the future and had begun discussing internally when such surgeries may be able to restart at the beginning of last week. He said it is likely that Northern Arizona Healthcare resumes such surgeries in the first half of May.