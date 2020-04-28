After governor's order, NAH looks at future of elective surgeries during COVID-19

Some hospitals across Arizona could be restarting elective surgeries as soon as May 1 after Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order.
The order removed restrictions on hospitals and other healthcare facilities from conducting elective surgeries if they meet certain guidelines. Such surgeries include everything from knee replacements to removing tonsils.
“Hospitals around the state have stepped up to provide additional protections for their staff and patients and increased bed capacity to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge,” Ducey said in a statement. “[This] order continues to prioritize public health while improving access to care for Arizonans and the overall viability of our health care system.”
But while other hospitals may be looking to quickly restart such operations, Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, said it may be too early to say exactly how and when elective surgeries will begin again at the medical center.
Still, Tinkle said they are looking toward the future and had begun discussing internally when such surgeries may be able to restart at the beginning of last week. He said it is likely that Northern Arizona Healthcare resumes such surgeries in the first half of May.
“We are certainly making sure we’re getting appropriate care to those in need while also safely doing that for our COVID patients. So we plan on over the next couple days to look at our overall plan and what those steps and restrictions are before being able to restart some of those elective cases,” Tinkle told the Arizona Daily Sun.
Tinkle said one possibility in the short term is that they restart such surgeries primarily at the Verde Valley Medical Center, essentially tuning it into a surgery-focused hospital. That would leave the Flagstaff Medical Center to continue focusing on COVID-19 patients.
But Tinkle said it is also hard to tell what the demand for elective surgeries may be. Many elective surgeries that had been scheduled were canceled to free up bed space for COVID-19 patients, but Tinkle said the economic downturn that has accompanied the crisis may limit the number of people looking for an elective procedure.
It is possible that people who had planned to get surgery prior to the coronavirus may have lost their jobs or are simply in a worse financial situation and thus won’t be able to afford such medical care, Tinkle said.
“So we don’t know what that demand will be, but certainly we will take all precautions that are necessary to ensure that we’re serving the patients and make sure it’s as safe as possible for everyone,” Tinkle said.
Per the governor’s order, hospitals looking to restart such procedures have to receive approval from the state by demonstrating they have the capacity to do so. For example, hospitals must show the state they have a greater than 14-day supply of personal protective equipment and adequate staffing and number of beds before approval is granted.
The order also directed that patients of elective surgeries must be tested for coronavirus before the operation can proceed and that surgeries should be prioritized based on urgency.
