After gangbusters monsoon, NOAA says odds favor dryer and warmer winter across Southwest

While much of northern Arizona remains in drought conditions, a report from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday showed the situation had improved substantially from earlier this year.
In January, after two years of mostly dry monsoon seasons and a disappointing winter, the Drought Monitor had reported that 73% of the State of Arizona was experiencing exceptional drought, the highest level of drought the monitor can assign, including the entirety of Coconino County.
But an intense monsoon season this summer appears to have made a dent in those drought conditions.
No area of the state is currently experiencing exceptional drought, and just 9% of the state is classified as experiencing extreme drought.
In terms of Coconino, while the most northeaster portion of the county around Page is experiencing extreme drought, the majority of the county was downgraded to either moderate or severe drought.
But just how long that may last is anyone’s guess, especially as winter outlooks released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting yet another dry and warm winter for the southwest.
As such, NOAA is predicting that drought conditions within Arizona and across the Southwest are likely to either continue or worsen throughout the winter.
“A major region of concern this winter remains the southwest where drought conditions remain persistent in most areas,” Jon Gottschalck, chief of the NOAA Operational Prediction branch, told reporters this week.
But National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Mazon warned that northern Arizona residents should still prepare for the possibility of significant snowfall this winter.
Mazon said that while NOAA’s outlook indicates it could be dryer than normal, nothing is certain. Mazon compared the outlook to the lottery: the outlook is really communicating is that the odds for a dryer year are a little better than those for a wetter year.
“There are a few more pingpong balls in there that say drier than wetter but” the region could still beat the odds, Mazon said.
Even so, if the winter turns out to be dry, Flagstaff may be in a significantly better position to handle it than it had been at the beginning of the year.
This past monsoon season constituted the 14th-wettest monsoon as measured at the Flagstaff Airport since record-keeping began, seeing 10.9 inches of rain. That’s more than 3 more inches of rain than the city receives in an average year.
Other parts of the city recorded receiving as much as 12 or even 15 inches of rain.
Mazon said by this point in the year, Flagstaff would normally have expected to see about 16.6 inches of precipitation. But at the moment, the city has seen over 20 inches. That is essentially what the city normally receives in an entire year normally, Mazon said.
And Flagstaff was not alone. Over in Williams, more than 14 inches of rain was recorded by the end of the monsoon season, making it the third-wettest monsoon ever recorded in that city.
