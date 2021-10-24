After gangbusters monsoon, NOAA says odds favor dryer and warmer winter across Southwest

“A major region of concern this winter remains the southwest where drought conditions remain persistent in most areas,” Jon Gottschalck, chief of the NOAA Operational Prediction branch, told reporters this week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Mazon warned that northern Arizona residents should still prepare for the possibility of significant snowfall this winter.

Mazon said that while NOAA’s outlook indicates it could be dryer than normal, nothing is certain. Mazon compared the outlook to the lottery: the outlook is really communicating is that the odds for a dryer year are a little better than those for a wetter year.

“There are a few more pingpong balls in there that say drier than wetter but” the region could still beat the odds, Mazon said.

Even so, if the winter turns out to be dry, Flagstaff may be in a significantly better position to handle it than it had been at the beginning of the year.

This past monsoon season constituted the 14th-wettest monsoon as measured at the Flagstaff Airport since record-keeping began, seeing 10.9 inches of rain. That’s more than 3 more inches of rain than the city receives in an average year.