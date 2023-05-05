It's been a hard year for California condors and the conservationists who work to support the endangered bird.

Within the last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported the deaths of 20 California condors in what appears to be a contagion of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, colloquially called bird flu.

Tim Hauck, California condor program director for the Peregrine Fund, said it was all hands on deck to observe and monitor the population of condors that call northern Arizona and southern Utah home.

“It hit all of us pretty hard,” Hauck said. “It was absolute chaos, to be quite honest with you. It was a lot of things happening at once and a lot of unknowns, and a lot of questions.”

As of this week, the Peregrine Fund, which manages the California condor population in the region, had captured eight condors to treat them for avian influenza. Of those four died, with four appearing to make a recovery.

Those condors are still in captivity so that they can be observed and supported, Hauck said.

Of the 20 birds that have died, 15 have been confirmed to have been caused by avian influenza, with tests still pending on the others.

But with only 334 California condors living in the wild before the outbreak, the loss of 20 birds is a huge setback to the effort to support North America’s largest bird, said Peregrine Fund President and CEO Chris Parish in a statement to reporters.

“The condor is slow to mature, taking up to eight years before they can produce young, and with an average of one young every other year, the rate of replacement for a loss in the wild is a big impact,” Parish said. “Given the total number of birds we eventually lose and the age structure of those lost, it will be a tremendous impact on the recovery effort -- taking decades to recover. This will change recovery as we know it.”

Parish said the loss of the birds to avian influenza just emphasizes the need to make further progress on the threats to condors that humans can control, such as the use of lead bullets in hunting.

Lead poisoning, among other factors, had led to the near extinction of California condors. As recently as the early 1980s, only 25 of the birds remained alive in the wild.

Hauck said that at this point, conservationists are starting to breathe a little easier.

It has been several weeks since the last condor was observed showing systems of avian influenza. The last signs of what appeared to be a sick condor was on April 11, Hauck said.

“We're starting to see and feel like things are kind of going back to normal. And that's just so uplifting for our spirits,” Hauck said. “You know, we've been exhausted as a team dealing with this, emotionally and physically. So these last three weeks, and where we're heading right now -- where it seems like we're heading -- it's been a welcome change.”

But Hauck added that just because this episode could be passing doesn’t mean a similar outbreak couldn’t have similar impacts in the future. There is a new vaccine currently in development to treat condors against the bird flu.

“We're going to hope for the best for prepare for the worst,” Hauck said. “Trying to get permission to have an emergency authorization for a vaccine that's never been used in the U.S. is a very large challenge. […] So that's something we'll hope we'll have as a tool in the future. But it's not a guarantee.”

It is not entirely surprising that such an outbreak could occur, especially this time of year when migratory birds are making their trip north for the summer.

Waterfowl such as geese and ducks are particularly impacted by the virus and can transfer it over far distances.

Just earlier this year, wildlife managers were managing populations of ducks and Canada geese impacted by the avian influenza in Flagstaff.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “since early 2022, more than 49 million birds in 46 states have either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or have been culled (killed) due to exposure to infected birds. This number is nearing the 50.5 million birds in 21 states that were affected by the largest bird flu outbreak that occurred in 2015.”

COVID-19 comparisons

But what exactly does such an outbreak in condors look like, especially given our collective experience of the COVID-19 pandemic? In responding to the condors impacted by bird flu, Hauck said: “It felt like there were a lot of COVID parallels here.”

The birds can transmit the disease from bird to bird in a number of different ways. The virus can be carried via bird excrement, through saliva and through the air.

All that means if birds are roosting together or near one another, eating out of the same carcass or drinking from the same water source, they can transmit the virus.

And like humans, condors are very social animals, a trait that can work against both species in the case of an outbreak of disease.

“You know, we think of the social distancing stuff. Well, condors are extremely social; that is their nature, that is their biology,” Hauck said. “So that poses a major risk for transmission from bird to bird. It's actually their biology works against them, pretty strongly in that case.”

When they observed condors showing symptoms of the virus, such as acting lethargic, on March 9, Hauck said they jumped into high gear to send observers out to watch the condors.

They also attempted to capture as many of the condors that appeared ill as they could in order to provide the animals with supportive care.

Capturing a condor, however, is no simple task.

“Unfortunately, you know, a lot of it just becomes recoveries, collecting dead birds -- which is heartbreaking as a biologist that you put so much time into this single species,” Hauck said. “And you have to go out and you have to collect them as they're dying from what turns out to be a very, very contagious and highly fatal virus.”

When they do capture the condors, much of their care involves providing the animals with food and water. The captured condors are often fairly dehydrated and starving, as the virus impairs their ability to scavenge for food and survive.

“Giving them all the care that we can really helps their chances. And that's what we're hopefully seeing from what's happening with the birds that we're able to capture and recover,” Hauck said.