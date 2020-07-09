After admitting wrongdoing, Varela drops out of mayors race

Flagstaff mayoral candidate Victor Varela has reportedly announced he will be dropping out of the race.
Varela made the announcement Thursday in a post on the KAFF radio stations’s social media page. The announcement follows Varela admitting to the Arizona Daily Sun earlier this week that he had submitted fraudulent signatures to the city in order to appear on the ballot.
"I am so sorry. I am dropping out. I know I should have April 20th when they couldn't challenge my signatures. It was never my intention to commit fraud or to cheat my way in,” Varela told Kaff News. “I am not going to try to justify my behavior it was wrong and I should have not gone that road."
Varela did not respond to requests for additional comment by the Arizona Daily Sun.
Varela has been under investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office since April, when he had denied allegations of wrongdoing. Although no longer running, his name is likely to remain on the ballot during the August primary.
With Varela out of the race, three candidates are still vying for the position of Flagstaff mayor.
Flagstaff resident Paul Deasy and city councilmembers Charlie Odegaard and Jamie Whelan are all still vying to replace current Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans. Evans is seeking a seat in the state house of representatives.
In an email, Deasy called the situation “unfortunate” and added that because Varela’s name is likely to stay on the ballot, it is up to citizenry to educate voters about which candidates are worthy of consideration.
“I think it is incumbent upon all of us to now educate our family members, friends and colleagues that there really are only three viable candidates in the primary,” Deasy said.
Varela submitted more than 1,000 signatures to the city for his mayoral candidacy. According to analysis by the Arizona Daily Sun, more than 700 of the addresses on his petition are not registered with the city’s address mapping system that shows registered addresses in the city. Only a handful of addresses that exist in the city are not registered to that system.
Varela ran for a position on the city council during the 2016 election, but also dropped out after questions were raised regarding the validity of his signatures to appear on the ballot. At that time, however, Varela removed himself from the race before his name was placed on the ballot.
BizPAC, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, checked the signatures of all of the candidates for council that year and found that Varela came up short of the 771 qualified signatures needed to make the ballot. According to BizPAC, Varela turned in 862 signatures and only 576, or 67 percent, were valid.
