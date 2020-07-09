After admitting wrongdoing, Varela drops out of mayors race

In an email, Deasy called the situation “unfortunate” and added that because Varela’s name is likely to stay on the ballot, it is up to citizenry to educate voters about which candidates are worthy of consideration.

“I think it is incumbent upon all of us to now educate our family members, friends and colleagues that there really are only three viable candidates in the primary,” Deasy said.

Varela submitted more than 1,000 signatures to the city for his mayoral candidacy. According to analysis by the Arizona Daily Sun, more than 700 of the addresses on his petition are not registered with the city’s address mapping system that shows registered addresses in the city. Only a handful of addresses that exist in the city are not registered to that system.

Varela ran for a position on the city council during the 2016 election, but also dropped out after questions were raised regarding the validity of his signatures to appear on the ballot. At that time, however, Varela removed himself from the race before his name was placed on the ballot.

BizPAC, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, checked the signatures of all of the candidates for council that year and found that Varela came up short of the 771 qualified signatures needed to make the ballot. According to BizPAC, Varela turned in 862 signatures and only 576, or 67 percent, were valid.

