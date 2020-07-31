After admitting fraud, former Flagstaff mayoral candidate Varela incited by grand jury

Ryan Anderson, a spokesperson with the attorney general’s office, said the office doesn’t know exactly how many of the signatures are in fact fraudulent. But Anderson said for the purposes of charging Verela, the attorney general’s office doesn’t need to prove every allegedly fraudulent signature is indeed fraudulent.

Anderson pointed to several subjects listed within the indictment who have verified that they did provide willingly their signature to Varela.

Varela could not be reached for comment before press time Friday, but he has previously told the Arizona Daily Sun that he had spoken to investigators and admitted wrongdoing.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting the case in the Coconino Superior Court, according to a release.

Varela dropped out of the mayoral race on July 9 after he admitted to reporters he had faked voter signatures. Despite that he dropped out of the race, Varela’s name still appears on the August ballot. The city announced that because Varela had withdrawn from the race, any votes he received would not be counted.

“I do not deny that those are fraudulent signatures, do not deny it,” Varela said at the time. “I got names from Facebook. I got addresses from a phone book. I made up addresses.”