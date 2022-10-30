After a year of adversity, Doney Park neighbors come together to share in a pandemic-born holiday tradition

What started out as a pandemic alternative to traditional Halloween haunts, the Doney Park costume parade has become something of a tradition for the community east of Flagstaff.

In most of Doney Park, lots are between 2- and 2 1/2-acres large. Roads are just as likely to be long, winding, and dirt. The concept of suburban trick-or-treating doesn’t quite work when going from house to house requires travel plans and can easily present barriers to safety for younger ghouls and goblins in their Halloween best.

That’s one of the reasons why the parade, which was on Saturday this year, has become so popular. Kids have the opportunity to share their costumes with the neighborhood, and grown-ups aren’t left with untouched bowls of individually wrapped chocolates on Nov. 1.

People decorate horses, trucks, cars, lawn mowers, and, side by side, embark on the neighborhood journey from Peaks View to Mountain View Market. When the parade wraps up, there’s a “trunk-or-treat” event to ensure some candy distribution for the kids.

Last year there were about 150 “trunks” on-site at the end of the route.

The new tradition is a passion project for Rebecca Rambo, who owns Mountain View Market. It started up in 2020, with its recent roots tracing back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when the idea of going door to door to fill a pail with treats seemed dangerous.

“I bought the market the week COVID hit,” said Rambo. “We didn’t organize it, but we had kind of a very small, grassroots Fourth of July parade.”

In Doney Park, Rambo realized, people still wanted to gather — even if that meant they were in separate vehicles.

“A bunch of neighbors got together,” she said, “and didn’t want to be isolated, didn’t want to be held down by COVID anymore. Everyone decided to just do a quiet Fourth of July Parade and it was huge! It was awesome. That’s kind of where all the parade stuff happened.”

The next holiday that seemed suited for a community parade was Halloween, so Rambo assembled a more formal planning committee. They drew a route, and the idea was off the ground as fast as a witch on a broomstick.

“It’s super special because it’s very grassroots, very community driven. Obviously it’s gotten a little bit bigger, but still, when you drive the route you see so many kids dressed up, and I think the parents have as much fun as the kids,” Rambo said.

Now the parade is led by a Summit fire engine, and the route cleared by volunteers and the fire department to make it as safe as possible.

Otherwise, Rambo said, attendees are usually respectful and eager to celebrate the holiday.

“We just do it, and it’ fun, and people are respectful and mindful,” said Rambo. “We’ve never had a trash complaint. We do have a trash committee the next day, but there’s hardly anything to pick up, and it’s a long route.”

Because of the pumpkin-smashing success of the Halloween parade, Rambo has planned other festive affairs with help from neighbors. Tow Rite owner Joseph Collins contributes an antique sleigh to the Christmas parade, and ensures the appearance of Mrs. Claus. On the Fourth of July, the route is reprised with participants in their best in red, white and blue.

Rambo already anticipates questions from customers about the parade in December.

The Doney Park parades in many ways are a reflection of a more spread-out community’s desire to get closer together. Literally, and metaphorically.

“So many people out here know each other. You can see people say, ‘I haven’t seen you in forever!’ They reunite out here, and reunite at the parades,” said Rambo. “Seeing the community come together, that’s what motivates me. Seeing the happy faces and people visiting and hugging and thanking each other.”

After a year of fires, floods and economic stress for families in Doney Park, Rambo said, neighborhood events like the parades are even more meaningful. Despite the route’s disruption. It was reversed this year because the parking lot at Peak’s View is still mostly filled with sandbags.

Rambo said, “If we love where we live and we love the people we live with, that’s the first start to coming out of yuckiness, that’s what motivates me.”