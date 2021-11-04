After 6 years as Kaibab Forest Supervisor, Provencio moves to Region office

Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio will be leaving her position at the Kaibab National Forest for a post with the Forest Service Southwestern Region office.
Provencio has been with the Kaibab since 2015 and was part of efforts such as the Four Forest Restoration Project and the Bill Williams Mountain watershed protection project.
At the Southwestern Region, Provencio will focus on implementation of the recently passed infrastructure bill within forests and regional strategic planning, according to a media release.
In a statement, Provencio said it is with a heavy heart that she leaves the Kaibab.
“It has been my pleasure and honor to work with so many forest staff and partners who share my passion for public lands and managing this special landscape. Although I will miss the forest, I feel comforted knowing I’m leaving it in good hands,” Provencio said.
In her absence, Diane Taliaferro will take on the role of Acting Kaibab Forest Supervisor until a new permanent supervisor can be brought on, likely in early 2022.
Taliaferro comes to the Kaibab from the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, where she is the Deputy Forest Supervisor. Still, Taliaferro is not unfamiliar with the region, having previously worked on the Santa Fe and Gila National Forests as well as at the Southwestern Regional Office.
Much of Provencio’s career with the forest service has been within the southwestern region. In addition to working on the Kaibab, Provencio’s first agency position was as a firefighter on the Chevelon Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in 1985.
Provencio said she is happy for the opportunity to continue working in the southwestern region.
“Although my career has taken me to wonderful locations across the country, my heart belongs to the Southwest. I am thrilled that my next adventure allows me to continue serving the communities of Region 3,” Provencio said in a statement.
