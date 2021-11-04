After 6 years as Kaibab Forest Supervisor, Provencio moves to Region office

Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio will be leaving her position at the Kaibab National Forest for a post with the Forest Service Southwestern Region office.

Provencio has been with the Kaibab since 2015 and was part of efforts such as the Four Forest Restoration Project and the Bill Williams Mountain watershed protection project.

At the Southwestern Region, Provencio will focus on implementation of the recently passed infrastructure bill within forests and regional strategic planning, according to a media release.

In a statement, Provencio said it is with a heavy heart that she leaves the Kaibab.

“It has been my pleasure and honor to work with so many forest staff and partners who share my passion for public lands and managing this special landscape. Although I will miss the forest, I feel comforted knowing I’m leaving it in good hands,” Provencio said.

In her absence, Diane Taliaferro will take on the role of Acting Kaibab Forest Supervisor until a new permanent supervisor can be brought on, likely in early 2022.