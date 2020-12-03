Affordable housing emergency resolution to spur further action

The initiative also called on the city to do more public outreach and education on the importance of housing affordability for residents who are often wary of new construction or developments near their homes.

McLaughlin said she expects much of that work might be done by the housing commission in the coming months. The resolution states a plan will be presented to Council within the next nine months.

McLaughlin said she also hopes the resolution’s passage helps create consensus and understanding within Flagstaff that affordable housing is a series issue and should be addressed.

And it may be used as a political tool, one leaders and community members can point to when making tough decisions to address affordable housing.

“Whenever there's a question as to why are we focused on [affordability], or why are we focused on this zoning change, or why are we focused on this land use?” McLaughlin said. “Because we've declared a housing emergency and we need to focus on it. So we have already built that consensus. And now, hopefully, there's less pushback and less giving into the NIMBYism that we see every time a topic comes up for Council consideration.”