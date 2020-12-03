Affordable housing emergency resolution to spur further action

With a 5-2 vote, the Flagstaff City Council declared an affordable housing emergency in Flagstaff on Tuesday.
The topic was brought to Council last week through a citizen’s initiative and might give staff the ability to put additional time and resources into addressing the issue, as well as direct the work of the city’s housing commission.
CEO of Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona Devonna McLaughlin sits on that commission, which deals with affordable housing issues, and organized the citizen’s initiative effort. She says Council’s passage of the resolution is hopefully one step toward further action on the issue of affordable housing.
“On a daily bases we know hundreds, if not thousands, of families are impacted by this housing emergency right here in Flagstaff, and I think if we could get momentum and consensus around declaring that crisis as well, then maybe we can try to move the needle on this topic too,” McLaughlin told the Arizona Daily Sun.
The issue of housing affordability has dogged the city for years. Nearly half of all households in Flagstaff are considered low income while the cost of housing is 33.5% higher than the national average, according to a needs assessment by the city and Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona.
Last week, City Housing Director Sarah Darr told city council the resolution called for staff to take the city’s current documents and plans on affordable housing and condense them into a more user-friendly document. Doing that may help staff and residents understand and address the issue going forward and develop a clear road map in tackling the issue.
The initiative also called on the city to do more public outreach and education on the importance of housing affordability for residents who are often wary of new construction or developments near their homes.
McLaughlin said she expects much of that work might be done by the housing commission in the coming months. The resolution states a plan will be presented to Council within the next nine months.
McLaughlin said she also hopes the resolution’s passage helps create consensus and understanding within Flagstaff that affordable housing is a series issue and should be addressed.
And it may be used as a political tool, one leaders and community members can point to when making tough decisions to address affordable housing.
“Whenever there's a question as to why are we focused on [affordability], or why are we focused on this zoning change, or why are we focused on this land use?” McLaughlin said. “Because we've declared a housing emergency and we need to focus on it. So we have already built that consensus. And now, hopefully, there's less pushback and less giving into the NIMBYism that we see every time a topic comes up for Council consideration.”
Before Council passed the resolution, much of the discussion surrounded the semantics of what the measure should be called. The majority of those on Council said they believe the issue is an emergency and should be called so, but both Jim McCarthy and Austin Aslan disagreed, and eventually both voted against the resolution.
Both councilmembers said that while they supported nearly everything within the resolution, they believed calling the issue an emergency diminished the significance of the emergency declaration on climate change that Council made over the summer.
Whether the resolution was titled an "emergency" or simply a "crisis" had no policy distinction, but McCarthy and Aslan both felt giving the issue the title of emergency, or leaving it off, was an important symbolic act.
Somewhat ironically, McLaughlin said the idea for the citizen’s initiative came to her after a presentation to the housing commission by city sustainability staff.
During the presentation, McLaughlin said staff spoke to how housing efforts and climate action could work hand in hand to address both issues and how Council’s climate declaration had assisted their work. And McLaughlin added that she saw that climate declaration as a blueprint for how residents got additional support for an important issue critical to the future of Flagstaff.
“I get it we have a climate crisis -- this is an emergency and I’m glad were working on it as a community -- but I would argue there’s a housing crisis as well,” McLaughlin said.
