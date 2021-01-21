Advocates push for vaccination priority for Coconino County homeless residents

As the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Coconino County continues, local service providers are pushing for people experiencing homelessness to be a top priority.
At the moment, vaccines are going to those in the category of Phase 1b (priority), which includes education and child care workers, law enforcement personnel, and adults 65 and older.
But Ross Altenbaugh, Flagstaff Shelter Services director, said she doesn’t understand why some of the county’s most vulnerable residents -- those experiencing homelessness -- have not been included as a priority population in Phase 1b.
“It is astonishing to me that that this group has not been prioritized,” Altenbaugh told the Arizona Daily Sun. “They’re not just our local neighbors in Flagstaff. I mean these are the same people that are going to be the sickest when they get COVID; they’re going to be in the ICU, they're going to be just the most vulnerable.”
A county spokesperson said residents experiencing homelessness are a priority population for the county's vaccination efforts within the overall 1b category based on state and federal guidance, but that doses are limited.
Altenbaugh said she understands the reality of limitations at the moment, but added that it is a frustrating situation to be in.
“Five hundred vaccines at this point might as well be five million because if they don't exist, they don't exist, and I get that,” she said.
Altenbaugh said persons experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and have seen especially high positive case numbers in recent weeks.
Unlike other populations, Altenbaugh said, the shelter’s clients can’t simply social distance at home, and it can be difficult to do so within the congregant living environment of the shelter. On top of that, mask enforcement is difficult within a shelter setting, especially when many of their clients might suffer from mental illness.
“Shoot, it can be a challenge for folks that don't have those issues to keep a mask on and above their nose,” she said.
On Tuesday, the Daily Sun reported that Coconino County has met the benchmarks for “substantial community transmission” of COVID-19 for the last six weeks, and hospitals are nearing capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Altenbaugh said she believes that community spread could be reduced by as few as 500 vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness.
From almost the beginning of the pandemic, the Coconino County has been working with Flagstaff Shelter Services to provide hotel rooms to homeless people who are either awaiting test results or have tested positive and are recovering from COVID-19.
During a county meeting last week, interim Health and Human Services director Kim Musselman said those hotels have been at or above capacity often in recent weeks.
In an email, County Health Department spokesperson Trish Lee said the county is prioritizing those residents living in a shelter setting, depending on the presence of underlying health conditions in both Phase 1b and 1c of the vaccine rollout.
“Coconino County follows the most current COVID-19 vaccination guidance provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee,” Lee wrote. “As vaccine supplies allow for the transition to the remainder of Phase 1b populations, [the county] will work with area shelters to ensure a smooth vaccination plan for the shelter population.”
A large part of the problem is also the limited supply of the vaccine across the board. Lee says that at the moment, there are simply not enough shots available for all at-risk populations.
In a letter sent last week to Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff, Gov. Doug Ducey's office and several federal representatives, Altenbaugh still requested vaccine prioritization for homeless county residents.
That letter was also cosigned by other local service providers and housing advocates including Sandi Flores with Catholic Charities, Kathie Knapp of the Sunshine Rescue Mission, Devonna McLaughlin of Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona and Shaleen Seward with Northland Family Help Center.
On top of that, the letter was co-signed by Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association and a former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Humble said that in his opinion, county officials could increase privatization for the vaccine. He also said he believed part of the problem was just how large the state has made the 1b category, which includes all essential workers as defined by the state.
“The bigger problem is that they're just so damn many people in category 1b now,” Humble said.