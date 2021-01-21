Advocates push for vaccination priority for Coconino County homeless residents

As the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Coconino County continues, local service providers are pushing for people experiencing homelessness to be a top priority.

At the moment, vaccines are going to those in the category of Phase 1b (priority), which includes education and child care workers, law enforcement personnel, and adults 65 and older.

But Ross Altenbaugh, Flagstaff Shelter Services director, said she doesn’t understand why some of the county’s most vulnerable residents -- those experiencing homelessness -- have not been included as a priority population in Phase 1b.

“It is astonishing to me that that this group has not been prioritized,” Altenbaugh told the Arizona Daily Sun. “They’re not just our local neighbors in Flagstaff. I mean these are the same people that are going to be the sickest when they get COVID; they’re going to be in the ICU, they're going to be just the most vulnerable.”

A county spokesperson said residents experiencing homelessness are a priority population for the county's vaccination efforts within the overall 1b category based on state and federal guidance, but that doses are limited.

Altenbaugh said she understands the reality of limitations at the moment, but added that it is a frustrating situation to be in.