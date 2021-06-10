'Adventures in Mental Health:' A camp for coping

Teens having trouble dealing with the pandemic, she said, reacted one of two ways: acting out or withdrawing. Some turned to using drugs as a form of self-medicating.

“Many teens, they just did their homework from their bed all day long and didn’t get out of their pajamas,” DeLong said. “And while that was probably fine for the first couple weeks or a month, at a point your brain is telling you, ‘You don’t want to stay in your bed anymore.’ Therefore, that kicks in a lack of motivation to do anything. A lot of teens were just not motivated to do school, because they weren’t getting anything out of a Zoom learning session.”

Returning to in-person learning presented its own adjustment challenges for teens, too.

“There was still this aftermath, a holding effect, of like, ‘Now that I’m back at school, my brain is coming out of this fog and I realize that I picked up all these unhealthy habits that I need to talk to somebody about,’" she said. "They just haven’t been interacting socially for a full year, and now they’re going back to school and like, wait a second, what’s going on?’”

A summer camp such as this, then, can serve as a bridge for teens heading into the next school year.

“Adventures in Mental Health is what it’s called, and I really do think there’s still a stigma whenever you hear that phrase, ‘mental health,’” DeLong said. “I hope people will think that it’s really about self-growth and self-discovery in an environment with teens about their same age doing the same thing. We want the teens to learn together, bond together but also find out about themselves, what their strengths are.”

