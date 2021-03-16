 Skip to main content
Adults over 35 eligible for vaccine as Coconino County moves to Phase 1c
breaking top story

Adults over 35 eligible for vaccine as Coconino County moves to Phase 1c

  • Updated
Coconino County phase 1c
Courtesy of Coconino County

Adults in Coconino County who are 35 and older, have a high-risk medical condition or live in congregate settings are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the county announced Tuesday.

The expansion comes as the county moves to vaccinate those who qualify under Phase 1c of the state’s vaccination plan.

Vaccines appointments are available immediately to all qualifying individuals, including those who were already included in the Phase 1a and 1b priority groups.

“Coconino County is pleased with the positive demand for vaccines from our community. We encourage all persons eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Please help us battle the pandemic by encouraging your family and friends to schedule their vaccine appointment,” said Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman.

For those eligible because of a high-risk medical condition, documentation of medical conditions is not required to schedule a vaccine appointment as a part of 1c, according to the county’s press release.

Northern Arizona Healthcare announced Tuesday morning that 800 vaccination appointments to receive the first round of the Moderna vaccine were still available throug March 20 at the Flagstaff Medical Center. Qualifying Coconino County residents can sign up for an appointment through the online portal here.

According to the latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, about 31% of Coconino County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 28,702 have been fully vaccinated.

