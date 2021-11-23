 Skip to main content
Adult COVID vaccinations resume at Flagstaff Mall location

  • Updated
Kids Vaccine Clinic (copy)

Signs outside of the Flagstaff Mall show families which way to go in order to have their kids receive the COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun file

Coconino County Health and Human Services announced Nov. 22 that their Flagstaff Mall vaccine clinic will resume administering adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. With the approval of booster doses for everyone over 18, they are anticipating increased demand.

According to posts on social media Monday, the location will be offering adult doses on Wednesday, Nov. 24. It is located inside the Flagstaff Mall, near the Hobby Lobby. No appointment is needed, but masks are required.

The clinic will administer COVID vaccines those over 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and children aged 5 to 17 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The site will be closed Friday Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.

More information can be found on the county’s website.

