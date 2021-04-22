ADOT: Take care along SR 89 when visiting state park honoring ‘Hotshots’

For those planning on visiting the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park near Yarnell this year, the Arizona Department of Transportation reminds visitors not to park illegally along State Route 89, putting themselves and others at risk.

The shoulders of state highways are reserved for emergencies only, and parking along them causes distractions to drivers along the highway and can prevent emergency vehicles from gaining access to those needing help.

The state park remains a popular place for visitors from all around to pay respects and learn about the 19 firefighters who died battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.

With more than 25,000 annual visitors to the state park, the parking lot can fill up fast. The Yarnell Fire Department, however, is helping by providing a shuttle service to the park on the weekends when the memorial park sees the most visitors.

To learn more about Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park and the shuttle service, visit azstateparks.com/hotshots.

