ADOT officials: 'Be prepared on the road in Arizona's heat.'

As the summer travel season nears, officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation are asking drivers to be prepared when traveling in higher temperatures.

Before traveling, especially when weather is hot, ADOT suggests drivers pack a variety of supplies in case trouble is encountered.

Suggested supplies include extra drinking water, a fully charged cell phone and charger, a first aid kit, hats, sunglasses, sunscreen and an extra set of loose-fitting cotton clothing and event an umbrella for sun or rain.

It is also a good idea to bring a paper map in case cellular service is not available and even an extra blanket or two. Although they may not be needed for warmth, they can be nice to kneel on if changing a tire.

In case of travel delays, bring an adequate amount of prescription medications, healthy snack foods.

Other items you may be glad you packed include a flashlight, extra batteries and extra diapers.