ADOT officials: 'Be prepared on the road in Arizona's heat.'

As the summer travel season nears, officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation are asking drivers to be prepared when traveling in higher temperatures.
Before traveling, especially when weather is hot, ADOT suggests drivers pack a variety of supplies in case trouble is encountered.
Suggested supplies include extra drinking water, a fully charged cell phone and charger, a first aid kit, hats, sunglasses, sunscreen and an extra set of loose-fitting cotton clothing and event an umbrella for sun or rain.
It is also a good idea to bring a paper map in case cellular service is not available and even an extra blanket or two. Although they may not be needed for warmth, they can be nice to kneel on if changing a tire.
In case of travel delays, bring an adequate amount of prescription medications, healthy snack foods.
Other items you may be glad you packed include a flashlight, extra batteries and extra diapers.
Transportation officials also suggest drivers take steps to limit the issues a vehicle may have. Checking engine fluid levels, fan belts and tire pressure ahead of time could save you risky time spent along a busy or lonely stretch of highway. Proper tire pressure is also important for reducing the risk of a blowout in hot weather.
This also is a good time to check the condition of your windshield wipers. It’s also wise to not let your gas tank level drop too low.
ADOT officials also asks that you be a smart, safe driver. Aggressive speeding, tailgating or unsafe lane changes are a recipe for tragedy. Get plenty of rest before heading out on a trip. Never drive while impaired, whether by alcohol or prescription medications that can cause drowsiness.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.