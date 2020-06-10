ADOT nearly doubling truck parking at I-40 Meteor Crater Rest Area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Arizona Department of Transportation has expanded a renovation project at the Interstate 40 Meteor Crater Rest Area in northern Arizona to nearly double the parking spaces available for commercial vehicles, according to a press release.

With 65 truck parking spaces currently available at the rest area between Flagstaff and Winslow, ADOT is adding 32 spaces to the westbound facility and 24 spaces to the eastbound facility. This $5.2 million improvement was added to a current project renovating both the Meteor Crater Rest Area and the Painted Cliffs Rest Area along I-40 near New Mexico.

A similar project recently completed at the I-40 Haviland Rest Area in northwestern Arizona has added 38 truck parking spaces to the seven already available in each direction. That facility is west of Kingman between mileposts 22 and 23.

“Adding nearly 100 truck parking spaces along the busy I-40 corridor will promote safety by helping long-haul truckers who log long hours to get goods where people need them,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “They can pull into these rest areas with more confidence there will be spaces for them.”

There are 468 total commercial vehicle parking spaces at the state’s 27 rest area facilities. In addition, ADOT has temporarily reopened the Interstate 17 Christensen Rest Area south of Flagstaff and the Interstate 40 Parks Rest Area exclusively for commercial vehicles, adding 44 truck parking spaces during the current public health situation.

