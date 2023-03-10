It’s a story of ambitious goals and limited resources.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is looking toward 2050 with about a third of the funding it would need to execute all of the state highway authority’s plans between now and then.

On Wednesday night at the Flagstaff Aquaplex, ADOT presented its Long Range Plan at an in-person public meeting. The meeting was one of three this week that took place across the state, engaging community members with the multi-modal transportation agency’s broader mission, vision and goals going into the next few decades.

The plan will guide ADOT’s policies as it manages Arizona highways, approximately 8,500 bridges, two urban transit systems (in Phoenix and Tucson) and 67 public-use airports.

The plan doesn’t go into detail regarding any of ADOT’s specific projects or operations; it is intended to provide a policy framework for planners to use as they maintain and craft infrastructure for the state’s transportation system between now and 2050.

The meeting Wednesday was meant to offer an opportunity for public comment and an introduction to the plan -- the draft version won’t be complete until May, and the plan itself won’t be adopted until July.

About 54% of the public feedback ADOT has received on the plan so far came from Maricopa County -- only 3% was from Coconino County.

Still, the agency heard from responding residents, the organization’s top three priorities should be safety enhancement, mobility access, and system preservation and maintenance.

The plan reflects that input.

In an ideal world, said Jason James, the regional planning manager, ADOT would be guided entirely by the goals laid out in the long-term plan in operating the state’s transportation systems.

The goals present both ambitious hopes for the future of transit in Arizona and a hefty price tag.

There are about 7.7 million registered vehicles in Arizona, and 85% of people travel by car on interstate highways, according to data from ADOT. The 7,000 miles of centerline highway ADOT maintains account for 70% of the agency’s budget and resource needs.

James said the plan would focus on preserving and maintaining the highways as they are now, repairing damage and potholes and improving the overall drive-ability and safety of the highway.

He mentioned placing an emphasis on alleviating congestion and working with engineers to make highway design safer. In four of the last five years, more than 1,000 people have died in vehicle crashes on the state’s highways.

James spoke of driverless cars and electric vehicles (EVs) as inevitabilities -- innovations the state would like to produce the infrastructure to handle. With that infrastructure, James added, would come a need for more robust cybersecurity and safety measures to match the new technology’s vulnerability to hacking.

Since the 1980s the state’s population has grown steadily at roughly 2.4% per year. Right now, more than 7 million people live in the Grand Canyon State, and that number is projected to reach well over 10.5 million by 2055.

With that, climate adaptability is factored in to ADOT’s long-term strategy. The agency would need to craft a resiliency plan, anticipating hot spots for fires and flood in a rapidly changing climate. That way ADOT could account and prepare for the impact extreme weather events would have on the state’s roads and bridges.

According to James, ADOT would also want to produce a climate-adaptability study to identify the “breaking point” when it comes to emissions and look at where the highway authority might play a role in reducing Arizona’s greenhouse gas output.

The plan also details hopes for supporting equitable access to transportation systems. On that front, according to James, the agency has reached out to 22 tribal nations in the state and met with 12 to find ways to improve accessibility for travelers moving from tribal land to state highways.

The plan’s goals are ambitious and expensive, and James says, “We are always playing from behind.”

He was referencing the massive gap between the resources ADOT would need to see those goals brought to fruition and the actual cash the agency has access to.

Scott Beck, with ADOT Transportation Systems Management and Operations, said the money ADOT needs to maintain and develop infrastructure over the course of the next few decades would total about $215 billion.

“We do not have $215 billion in revenue,” Beck said.

According to ADOT projections, the agency can expect to have between $48.4 billion and $87.5 billion to actually spend.

Even if the state receives the maximum amount of funding possible from Federal Highway and Regional Road Funding programs, alongside revenues from motor vehicle registration and the Highway Revenue Fund (gas tax), it will still have less than half of that $215 billion figure.

In 2021, $1.6 billion of ADOT’s budget came from state-funding sources. The lion’s share of the $4.1 billion budget that year -- 80% of ADOT’s revenue -- was generated by vehicle registrations, vehicles titles, license taxes, fuel and motor carrier taxes, and capital grants and contributions.

James noted that Arizona’s gas tax has not increased since the 1990s -- most motorists pay an 18.1 cent tax at the pump, while commercial travelers have a 24 cent tax tacked onto their purchase of diesel. Beck said if that tax was raised, transportation infrastructure improvements would be easier to execute.

ADOT plans to work with the gap between the funding needed ideally and the revenue it's projected to have.

To view the ADOT Long Range Plan, visit https://www.adot2050plan.com.

Public input is being accepted now via email at LRTP@azdot.gov and 855-712-8530.