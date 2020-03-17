You are the owner of this article.
ADOT investigating overpass fire damage after tanker fire on Butler Avenue
Tanker Fire

A fuel tanker flipped while exiting the Interstate 40 eastbound off-ramp, causing an explosion on Monday.

 Courtesy of Kadie Sturgeon

As of Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation has continued to leave one lane closed on the eastbound Interstate 40 after a fuel tanker exploded on Butler Avenue.

ADOT officials are investigating whether or not the explosion caused structural damage to the I-40 overpass. The blaze scorched the bridge supports and deck. Authorities closed the eastbound lane entirely at 9 p.m. last night after the explosion, and opened the left lane of the interstate open at 10:25 p.m. Monday night.

The fire damage was caused when loaded fuel tanker sped down the eastbound off ramp and attempted to turn onto Butler Avenue, according to two witnesses who were at the scene during the time of the incident. After speeding down the off ramp, the tanker tipped over and caused an explosion.

"The vehicles were removed from the scene early this morning," ADOT officials said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun. "We have no estimated time on when the inspection will end."

