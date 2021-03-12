ADOT installs additional street lights near Tuba City

The Arizona Department of Transportation is busy installing new street lights along US 160 just east of Tuba City. The hope is to improve the safety of the road by increasing visibility at night.

The $700,000 project is adding 43 light poles extending the existing roadway lighting nearly 2 miles.

Street lighting improves visibility and safety while driving at night.

According to a 2014 case study by the Federal Highway Administration, street lighting at rural intersections can reduce overall nighttime crashes by up to 40% and nighttime injury crashes by up to 25%.

The project, which began in late January, is anticipated to be complete by the end of May. After the completion of the project, the area will be reseeded to encourage vegetation growth.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects.

