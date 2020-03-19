ADOT: I40 near Williams cleared, heavy traffic remains

Multiple crashes have caused heavy traffic on the westbound Interstate 40 near Williams, according to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) information.

ADOT originally closed the road at milepost 161 at 4 p.m. Wednesday and did not reopen the interstate until 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The route is still seeing heavy traffic and major delays due to the backlog of traffic. The route was initially closed Wednesday when multiple crashes and blocked the interstate.

Since Wednesday, the National Weather Service has said that 11 inches of snow fell at the Flagstaff Airport while Williams received 4 inches. Transportation officials have asked that the public postpone travel until the road is cleared.

"It is still advisable for people to delay travel if possible to allow the backup to clear," ADOT told the Arizona Daily Sun Thursday morning.

