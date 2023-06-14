On May 29, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault. On June 2, they asked for the public’s help locating a white Ford Mustang convertible with a brown soft top and two stripes down the middle of the hood, because the owner of the vehicle was wanted for questioning.

That case is still open. No arrests have been made.

According to data provided by the Flagstaff Police Department, at least 45 sexual assaults were reported in the Flagstaff city limits in 2022. Between January and March of 2023, nine sexual assaults were reported.

Flagstaff Police spokesperson Jerry Rintala said sexual assaults are some of the most unreported crimes.

“It’s a very serious issue and we always take it very seriously, and it’s important. They are investigated fully,” Rintala said. “I was speaking with detectives for some background, I was advised that the on-the-streets, snatch-and-grab sex assault does occur, statistically not as often as when it [the suspect] is somebody the victim knows. That also, unfortunately, hinders people’s want to come forward.”

Sienna St. Johns is a registered nurse and credentialed sexual assault nurse examiner at Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA) at North Country HealthCare.

“This year, I think between all of our clinics, we are around 70-75 cases. We’re not even through half the year,” St. Johns said. She said during 2020 and 2021, NACASA saw a big dip in the number of recorded sexual assaults, but she thinks the drop-off didn’t necessarily mean there were fewer crimes committed, simply that there were fewer crimes reported.

During the height of the pandemic, NACASA’s outreach efforts slowed to a halt. In an average year, St. Johns' team might have had the opportunity to table at community events or work with partnering organizations to help survivors understand their options and assuage their fears. In 2020 and 2021, they weren’t getting myth-busting information out to the community, and St. Johns believes the data reflects the impact of reduced messaging.

In order to become a credentialed sexual assault nurse examiner, St. Johns attended hours of rigorous training, has to regularly update her knowledge, and took a comprehensive test to earn her credential.

Before going through that process, she said she wasn’t clear on how rape kits worked. She thought for a time that they were administered by the police — which is a pretty common belief.

At NACASA, all exams and services offered to a survivor are done by a registered nurse, not a police officer, in a clinic-style environment at North Country HealthCare.

“[You don’t know] what a person has experienced in their life. Whether they or friends or family members have had bad experiences with law enforcement or if they’re from a group that does not expect to be treated well by law enforcement," St. Johns said. "I think that can be a big barrier [to reporting]. I want to be getting the word out that this is entirely patient-centered, patient-led, and also we’re nurses. We’re not detectives, we’re not police officers.”

NACASA can see adults and adolescents ages 13 and up.

When a survivor arrives at North Country HealthCare after a sexual assault, a nurse like St. Johns will give them the option of entering quietly through the employee entrance.

From the moment they walk in the door, St. Johns said, the survivor is 100% in control.

“One of the misconceptions is if you report, you legally have to have a forensic exam, or if you have a forensic exam, you legally have to do all the parts of it. You don’t. It’s all about consent and it’s all about being very focused on the patient,” St. Johns said.

After a trauma, restoring autonomy to a victim can be critical.

Victims over the age of 18 do not have to press charges or report their assault to the police. However, the process is still time-sensitive. St. Johns said a victim should come to NACASA within 120 hours, or five days, of an assault.

At that point, a nurse can still collect evidence — including DNA, with the patient’s consent.

“We can collect evidence. We can turn it over to the jurisdiction where the assault happened for storage,” St. Johns said. “That gives them [the survivor] time to decide whether or not they want to report. Sometimes they do change their mind. It just takes some time to talk it over with a trusted friend or family member, time to get over the shock of what happened. Sometimes they wait a little while and something will inspire or prompt them, and they’ll realize they would like to report.

“I think we’ve seen that a lot in the media. For them to know that even if they’re not reporting, that evidence is collected and it’s in one place where they can access it.”

She hopes by coming in early, patients can gain some peace of mind knowing that their options are open.

Still, the goal of a forensic exam does not have to be evidence collection. In fact, in NACASA’s view, the exam is about “the patient, not the [evidence] box.”

“We want to do as good a job as we can collecting evidence, packaging and preserving that evidence, but our first task and our number one loyalty is to the patient. If they don’t want swabs collected, we don’t collect swabs. If they only want us to examine certain parts of their body and not others, that’s fine,” St. Johns said.

So why come in for an exam at all if you’re certain you don’t want to press charges? St. Johns said there’s a number of reasons. A nurse at NACASA will check a survivor’s vitals, making sure there aren’t any injuries that require immediate attention or a higher level of treatment.

A NACASA nurse can also provide preventative care to patients — offering things like emergency contraception and antibiotic treatments to prevent sexually transmitted infection when appropriate.

“We can also give recommendations on wound care, injury care, post-strangulation care and genital injury care. A lot of the recommendations we give, because we’re discharging the patient, are things they can do for themselves at home, and recommendations on when they’ll need follow-up sooner or later. We also talk to them about what the red flags are -- what things would make them want to go to urgent care, or make a next-day appointment with their doctor or go to the emergency department,” St. Johns said.

She said a nurse at NACASA is a safe person to talk to, a person who can help a patient begin to understand some of the mental, emotional and physical effects of trauma.

“We talk about the resources available to them, but we also talk about the fact that there’s no one right way to react after trauma. They might find themselves reacting in an entirely different way than they thought they might," she said. "We want to reassure them there’s not a right way to be a victim. People deal with these things in different ways, and we encourage them to reach out to their sources of support and rely on the community care that’s available to them."

NACASA, St. John’s insisted, is also a safe and non-judgmental place.

“We tell people they should just be as easy on themselves as they can. This is in no way their fault. This happened entirely because someone else decided their consent didn’t matter,” St. Johns said. “That mental and emotional teaching and that compassionate nursing support, hopefully makes things a little bit brighter in a dark time.”

NACASA works closely with Victim Witness and community care providers that provide services up to and including acupuncture for post-trauma support. Referrals, like exams in the case of adult victims, are done with the patient’s consent.

Recently, NACASA received grant funding from the Assistance League of Flagstaff to further support victims in material ways. They keep gas cards, gift cards for food, toiletries and clothing on hand to give out.

Sometimes victims have to travel to Flagstaff for an exam; other times they’re visiting the area or hoping to leave town to clear their head. A slice of the patients St. Johns sees are either unhoused or face housing insecurity. In all of those cases, she said, a gas card, toothbrush or warm clothing can offer a much-needed leg up.

St. Johns said the last few months have been fairly busy, but tourist season and summer are unpredictable. Reliably, between freshman orientation and Thanksgiving Break — often referred to as "the red zone" — she said her office can expect to see more sexual assault victims coming in, particularly from the NAU campus.

Women in college are almost three times more likely to be victims of sexual assault than other women their age according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN). Their data also indicates 26.4% of female and 6.8% of male undergraduate students have experienced rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation.

“I think it might be a prevalent thought with college-age people who are here to have a good time, that if they drink too much and something happens to them that it’s partially their fault," St. Johns said. "I really want to, as often as I can, make the point that it’s not what you wore. It’s not what you drank. It’s not who you danced with. It’s nothing except the fact that someone else decided that your consent was not worthwhile. You were in the presence of a predator, and there’s no way you could have known that beforehand.”

During an exam, if a patient believes they might have been a victim of drug or alcohol facilitated sexual assault the nurse can take a blood or urine sample to store as evidence.

“Things metabolize at different rates. Alcohol is the most prevalent drugs used in drug-facilitated sexual assault. There may be nothing that wasn’t expected there, but that doesn’t mean that a crime wasn’t committed. If a person was beyond the ability to consent and someone used that to prey on them, it’s still a crime. I think a lot of people, especially younger people don’t fully realize that,” St. Johns said.

College students are at high risk of sexual assault, but St. Johns said people who use drugs regularly are vulnerable too.

“There are communities that I think aren’t being reached and aren’t aware of the services, so I would like to do a lot more outreach in conjunction with harm reduction and get the information to people that use drugs. If they want to come to us, without reporting and have a non-judgmental compassionate exam, we’re available for them,” St. Johns said.

She added that NACASA is working on learning more about how to better help members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I don’t think forensic nursing has done a good enough job reaching out to trans and other gender non-conforming people. I think the LGBTQIA and two-spirit community, in general, has had to face a lot of stigma from medicine. From people in medical professions. Also, going back to the fact that a lot of people aren’t clear on how connected we are with law enforcement. Those communities have had historically negative relationships with law enforcement,” she said. “One of my personal goals is to do more outreach into these communities. We are taking part in three different pride events this month.”

She added that NACASA is seeking education led by trans and non-binary people. They’re asking for victim pronouns and preferred names, and hoping to ensure that every patient, regardless of their identity, can confidently and safely seek care.

If you believe you may have been a victim of sexual assault or intimate partner violence, call 928-527-1900. If you would like to connect with NACASA resources, visit them online, in person at 2920 N. Fourth St. Flagstaff, AZ 86004 or call 928-522-9460. Sexual assault can also be reported directly to the police, via 911.