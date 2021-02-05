Additional Fort Tuthill COVID-19 vaccine appointments to open at noon today

Coconino County will be opening an additional 200 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at Fort Tuthill. Registration will be available beginning at noon today for appointments occurring the week of Feb. 8-12.

Thursday afternoon, Public Affairs Director Eric Peterson told the Arizona Daily Sun the county had just received word from the Governor’s Office that the state will receive 91,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, and that it will be distributed statewide and will increase Coconino County’s anticipated allocation for the week.

“They didn’t have a number for us. They said it was a significant increase for Coconino County this coming week, but we are still operating weekly, not on a predictable schedule of weeks ahead or months ahead,” Peterson said.

Vaccine doses received remain far below Coconino County’s capacity for distribution. Since vaccinations began in late December, the county’s weekly allocation has ranged from 600 to 2,500 doses. Up to 300 of those doses are distributed at Fort Tuthill daily, with the remainder distributed by partner healthcare organizations.