Additional flooding possible as crews work to clear drainages, volunteer event planned Saturday

“We're going to be using the same crews tomorrow, or whenever the next rain is, so we can't wear them all out at one time,” Schenk said. “It's a little bit of triage effort.”

He added: “If we have a rain event every day, yes, we're going to be fatigued, we're going to reach the limits on what we can do. And then at that point, that's when you do an emergency declaration so you can bring in more resources."

If you would like to receive updates this monsoon season, email museumfloodinfo@coconino.az.gov with "Add me to the Email List" in the subject line.

There is a need for volunteers to assist in filling and potentially stacking sandbags. Those efforts are being organized with help from United Way of Northern Arizona. A volunteer event is planned for on Saturday. To sign up, please visit uwna.volunteerhub.com or call 928-773-9813.

Those in need may also call the Museum Flood Area Call Center at 928-679-8525.

Pre-filled sandbags are available at County Health and Human Services 2625 N. King St. as well as materials to fill additional bags.

By Wednesday morning, there were about 10,000 filled bags ready to be picked up at that site.