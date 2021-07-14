Additional flooding hits Flagstaff as crews work to clear drainages; volunteer event planned Saturday

Even before the water had finished draining from the streets Tuesday afternoon, residents and municipal staff had begun digging out and preparing for yet more potential flooding.
Deputy County Manager and Public Works Director Lucinda Andreani said the flooding experienced Tuesday -- which clogged much of the city’s storm water infrastructure, closed streets and wrecked yards -- should be considered a mild to moderate flooding event.
County officials said they now believe just under 2 inches of rain fell on only a portion of the Museum Fire burn scar, and Andreani added that more significant flooding events in the area were possible.
Gallery: Post-flood cleanup efforts keep workers and residents busy in Flagstaff
With more rain in the forecast following a flooding event on the east side of Flagstaff Tuesday, crews and locals continued working diligently Wednesday clearing drainages, cleaning properties and preparing for the possibility of more flooding.
“We have more water potentially coming. People need to be vigilant with their preparation,” Andreani said.
Still, those events may be small enough that federal recovery money might not become available, and Andreani encouraged residents in impacted areas who don't have flood insurance to consider purchasing it immediately.
The flooding in the areas were worse overall Wednesday, as Flagstaff received heavy rains for a second straight day.
According to the National Weather Service, rain and flash flooding was expected across northern Arizona through the weekend. The agency issued a Flash Flood Watch lasting from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday.
City stormwater manager Ed Schenk and Andreani both said the flooding was generally what officials have been preparing for and expecting.
City crews worked until about 10 p.m. Tuesday clearing roads and removing debris from drainages, Schenk said. He said the drainage at Linda Vista Drive had become about 85% clogged after Tuesday's deluge, and the drainage at Dortha Avenue became fully choked with debris.
That work started up again at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, before more moisture temporarily dampened their efforts. Crews used vacuum trucks to empty drainage basins and graders and bobcats to clear the streets of mud and debris.
Still, Schenk said he was fairly happy with the results of the Tuesday flooding.
“What we didn't see a lot of was property damage, so that's good. So most of the flow was on the street, the curb or in people's yards, but we didn't see a whole lot of properties that were directly flooded,” Schenk said.
According to the county, an assessment of homes on Grandview Drive showed only four homes experienced water getting inside the premises. Another three reported that water entered the garage but not their home.
As rain is expected throughout the next week, Schenk said it is now a matter of getting into those same places and clearing them out between any future flood events.
And depending on the frequency of the flooding, that could be more or less of a challenge.
Schenk said they may have to juggle getting the most critical of the tasks done while preserving their manpower to help respond to the next flood event.
“We're going to be using the same crews tomorrow, or whenever the next rain is, so we can't wear them all out at one time,” Schenk said. “It's a little bit of triage effort.”
He added: “If we have a rain event every day, yes, we're going to be fatigued, we're going to reach the limits on what we can do. And then at that point, that's when you do an emergency declaration so you can bring in more resources."
For updates this monsoon season, email museumfloodinfo@coconino.az.gov with "Add me to the Email List" in the subject line.
There is a need for volunteers to assist in filling and potentially stacking sandbags. Those efforts are being organized with help from United Way of Northern Arizona. A volunteer event is planned for on Saturday. To sign up, please visit uwna.volunteerhub.com or call 928-773-9813.
Those in need may also call the Museum Flood Area Call Center at 928-679-8525.
Pre-filled sandbags are available at County Health and Human Services 2625 N. King St. as well as materials to fill additional bags.
By Wednesday morning, there were about 10,000 filled bags ready to be picked up at that site.
If you live on one of the streets that has debris as a result of the flood, then county and city officials request that you do not park your car on the streets. Parked cars on these streets prevent the sandbags from being as effective.
Residents with debris on their property should move the debris to the street if they are able. This will help County and City Public Works crews sweep the debris with their heavy equipment.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.