Additional flooding hits Flagstaff as crews work to clear drainages; volunteer event planned Saturday

And depending on the frequency of the flooding, that could be more or less of a challenge.

Schenk said they may have to juggle getting the most critical of the tasks done while preserving their manpower to help respond to the next flood event.

“We're going to be using the same crews tomorrow, or whenever the next rain is, so we can't wear them all out at one time,” Schenk said. “It's a little bit of triage effort.”

He added: “If we have a rain event every day, yes, we're going to be fatigued, we're going to reach the limits on what we can do. And then at that point, that's when you do an emergency declaration so you can bring in more resources."

For updates this monsoon season, email museumfloodinfo@coconino.az.gov with "Add me to the Email List" in the subject line.

There is a need for volunteers to assist in filling and potentially stacking sandbags. Those efforts are being organized with help from United Way of Northern Arizona. A volunteer event is planned for on Saturday. To sign up, please visit uwna.volunteerhub.com or call 928-773-9813.

Those in need may also call the Museum Flood Area Call Center at 928-679-8525.