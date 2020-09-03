Adapting to COVID-19 class procedures: Students return to San Francisco de Asis Catholic School

“It’s a little nerve-wracking being one of the only schools in the city that is open because a lot of people are watching us and seeing how we do things,” Carroll said. “It’s just uneasy knowing that we’re under this microscope, but seeing the students relieves any sort of anxiety because you know that they are in a good place. We have great protocols in place to keep them safe, to keep staff safe, and just seeing them on the playground, seeing them in a classroom, seeing the joy that they have, it’s really worth it because these kids really need to be here.”

Students start their day in the gym, in cohorts of no more than 50 students, separated by areas marked in tape on the floor. The same cohorts are later used for recess, where the playground has been divided into distinct sections to prevent groups from intermingling. School staff are looking to implement even smaller cohorts to keep the same students positioned near each other in both class and in their specials, where spaces also look different this year.

Individual exercise areas have been outlined with tape in the gym for P.E., while the music class has been moved from its classroom — the only one in the school without windows opening to the outside — to the upstairs ballroom for increased ventilation and to allow students to spread out.