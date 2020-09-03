Adapting to COVID-19 class procedures: Students return to San Francisco de Asis Catholic School

On Wednesday morning, masked students jumped one by one from their family vehicles, backpacks in tow. With a quick scan of their forehead, they each walked into the entrance of San Francisco de Asis Catholic School, showing no signs of concern for the school’s new health and safety procedures.
“We’re in day three on the first full week and it seems like we’ve been doing this always. I’m really impressed with what the students are doing,” said Principal Bill Carroll, one of two staff members who wields a touchless thermometer every morning to check for signs of COVID-19. So far, no students have arrived with a fever thanks to parents keeping them home for the day as needed.
In order to keep students on track in the spring when Arizona schools closed, SFdA set up daily class meetings through videoconferencing and assigned activities for all grade levels both digitally and using paper packets. The new school year began online Aug. 17. Students made a staggered return to campus last week, starting with kindergarten and first grade on Monday and Tuesday, second through fifth grades on Wednesday and middle school on Thursday.
About a week into their return, students said they preferred being back at school, even considering the new abundance of hand sanitizer stations, Plexiglas shields and distance from their friends.
“It was tough because the teacher’s not there to help you if you only get 30 minutes online with Zoom,” fifth grader Jeffrey Lobstein, 10, said of online learning. He was glad to be able to see his friends, but admitted his face mask can feel stuffy at times.
In his classroom, desks are spaced at least 6 feet apart, while other classes where tables are shared or desks are closer together have new clear plastic barriers.
Abby Schmitz, 13, an eighth grader, said she is relieved to no longer receive as many emailed assignments from her teachers as she did in the spring.
“It was difficult learning how to do all the online stuff and then coming back into school. It’s different than just being [here],” she said. “I definitely learn better in person.”
And adjusting to the new safety procedures hasn’t been difficult, the two agreed, especially with their earlier pandemic experiences.
Abby wore her face mask at her softball games and practices, as well as into stores well before school reopened, so she said it was easy to have her face covered while in school.
Reopening classrooms
Twenty of the school’s 160 students have selected to start the year fully online. Carroll said reopening with physical distancing was possible due to the school’s spacious campus and existing cap of 24 students per class.
An advisory board of teachers, parents and doctors worked to create the SFdA return-to-school plan, based on state health guidelines and recommendations from the Diocese of Phoenix.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking being one of the only schools in the city that is open because a lot of people are watching us and seeing how we do things,” Carroll said. “It’s just uneasy knowing that we’re under this microscope, but seeing the students relieves any sort of anxiety because you know that they are in a good place. We have great protocols in place to keep them safe, to keep staff safe, and just seeing them on the playground, seeing them in a classroom, seeing the joy that they have, it’s really worth it because these kids really need to be here.”
Students start their day in the gym, in cohorts of no more than 50 students, separated by areas marked in tape on the floor. The same cohorts are later used for recess, where the playground has been divided into distinct sections to prevent groups from intermingling. School staff are looking to implement even smaller cohorts to keep the same students positioned near each other in both class and in their specials, where spaces also look different this year.
Individual exercise areas have been outlined with tape in the gym for P.E., while the music class has been moved from its classroom — the only one in the school without windows opening to the outside — to the upstairs ballroom for increased ventilation and to allow students to spread out.
Students are permitted to take off their masks when they are in their separated spaces, but not if gathering together or walking through the school hallways, following arrows of painter’s tape affixed to the floors.
To prevent the loss of younger students’ masks, teacher Erin Byrnes provided lanyards for her kindergartners to hook their masks to when not in use. After the first day, she said she hasn’t had a problem with students wearing their masks at the required times.
“Now they all leave them on, even when they’re playing, like at recess,” she said. “When they could take them off like when they’re running, some of them choose to leave them on.”
Byrnes has had to adjust some activities that her class would usually complete while seated together on a large carpet, simply because it is difficult to hear students through their masks. Instead, they work from their shielded areas of their tables.
Teachers are masked throughout the day and have also been provided UV wands to disinfect materials between uses.
Fourth grade teacher April Carrillo said it has been good to be back in the classroom both for teacher morale and to support students. The first day of school didn’t feel the same from her home, she explained.
“The joy that these children bring back into the building just warms my heart. This is why we become teachers, right? Not to teach through the screen,” Carrillo said. “It’s crazy because right now I feel like the kids are so well behaved because they want to be here. … I think if I told them, you all have to wear plastic bags and stand on one leg, they would do it because they want to be here. So they’ve been very good about wearing their masks and washing their hands.”
Carrillo spends about 45 minutes after each regular school day to work directly with her two online students through videoconferencing, providing them the attention they might otherwise miss by not being in the classroom. Their families can pick up materials for the class’ science experiments, which students record themselves completing, and the two students and Carrillo complete reading and review activities together in the afternoons.
The school has not had any COVID-19 cases among its students or families since the start of the year, though Carroll said school leaders have been warned it’s only a matter of time, considering the nature of the virus.
“On a normal school year, first week, first month, kids will get sick. We know going into this that kids are going to get sick. Throw in the fact that these kids have not been around other people — other than their family for most of them — since March,” Carroll said. “They’re just not used to different environments, so we’re getting the normal runny noses and coughing and we take the necessary precautions. They stay home, parents monitor them and we go from there.”
Traditional schoolwide activities like the Christmas play are still to be determined, though Carroll hopes to be able to offer them at least in a modified form.
“Getting students back in the classrooms was our main focus. Then we’ll let everything else fall into place,” he said.
