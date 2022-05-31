Accomplished astronomer Carolyn Shoemaker honored for discoveries in sky and on earth

Carolyn Shoemaker was an accomplished astronomer, discovering 32 comets and more than 500 asteroids in a career that didn’t even begin until she was into her sixth decade of life. Beyond these numbers, however, she was a person of charm, wit and caring devotion to those around her.

It is these qualities that a private group of family, friends and former colleagues most recalled during a private ceremony honoring Shoemaker’s life on Sunday, May 22, at Lowell Observatory.

Susan Golightly, a longtime friend of Shoemaker’s, spearheaded planning for the event and described how the famed astronomer will be honored with a plaque in Lowell Observatory’s new Kemper and Ethel Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center.

Several former colleagues — Jeff Hall, Mark Robinson, David Levy, Lisa Gaddis, Terry Mann and Tim Hunter — then shared stories of working with Shoemaker and how she has inspired generations of people.

Levy, who with Carolyn and her husband, Gene, discovered the Shoemaker-Levy 9 Comet that famously impacted Jupiter nearly three decades ago, told of how bonding during late-night observing sessions led to a lifelong friendship with Carolyn. After these recollections, many other guests -- including son Patrick and daughter Christy -- shared stories ranging from poignant to hilarious.

After the formal program ended, family, friends and former colleagues -- including Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt, longtime colleague and friend Jody Swann and so many others -- continued reminiscing about Carolyn.

Overall, the event was a fitting tribute to the woman who has touched so many lives.

Kevin Schindler is a historian with Lowell Observatory.

