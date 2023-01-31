Vehicle collides with propane tanker, causes gas leak, closure on Townsend-Winona Road

At 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at the junction of Townsend Winona and Leupp Road where a Jeep Cherokee collided with a 2,500-gallon AmeriGas propane tanker.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for a leg injury, while the driver of the tanker was reportedly unharmed.

Propane leaking from the tanker forced a brief closure of the nearby BNSF railroad while the Flagstaff Fire hazardous material team worked to mitigate the explosive risk of the leaking gas. As of Tuesday afternoon, portions of Townsend Winona remained closed while crews responded to the scene.

According to a release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the collision occurred when “the driver of the Jeep Cherokee dropped his phone and while reaching down to pick it up, drifted across the center line, striking the tanker in the rear axel and tearing the axel off from the truck.”

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were left “inoperable,” blocking Townsend Winona Road in both directions.

The two drivers were treated on scene, and the driver of the Jeep was eventually transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for a “possible broken leg,” said CCSO public information officer Jon Paxton.

The CCSO release also stated that “information from the 911 call indicated the propane tanker was leaking.”

Summit Fire department Engine 31 was first on scene, followed shortly by Engine 3 and a hazardous material unit from the Flagstaff Fire Department (FFD).

“The crews on scene smelled and found an active leak,” reported FFD public information officer Josh Crane. He said crews commenced to stymie multiple leaks with a putty-like material known as “Plug N’ Dike.”

The leaks were deemed significant enough to notify BNSF, owners and operators of the railroad adjacent to the scene.

“It’s highly explosive,” Crane said of the leaking propane. “When those trains -- metal on metal — are driving by, it's easy to create a spark.”

BNSF reportedly shut down the rails for under an hour while the “majority of the leak was taken care of,” Crane said.

From there, crews began “off-gassing” — siphoning and dispersing — the propane to reduce pressure from within the leaky tanker.

The AmeriGas tanker was ostensibly headed up Leupp Road to deliver propane to off-grid homes that use the gas for heating in the winter, though this has not been confirmed. AmeriGas did not respond to requests for comment about the intended destination of the stricken tanker or how the incident would impact deliveries in the area.

CCSO, FFD and AmeriGas safety officers were evaluating multiple plans to clear the roadway, including either transferring the remaining propane to an empty tanker or hauling away the damaged tanker.

“It’s definitely a dangerous situation,” Crane said. “We take this very seriously.”

As of 2:30 p.m, CCSO reported that Townsend Winona Road had "limited reopening."

"The propane truck has been removed," CCSO official stated. "However the eastbound lane remains closed pending the removal of the damaged passenger vehicle. The westbound lane is being regulated by deputies."