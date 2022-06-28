‘Tragic accident’ leaves 1 dead on Townsend-Winona Road

Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to the intersection of Townsend-Winona and Cosnino roads at approximately 7:04 p.m. Monday in response to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, deputies found paramedics tending to the pedestrian at the intersection, according to a press release. The investigation revealed that a pedestrian was attempting to cross Townsend-Winona at the Cosnino Road intersection when they were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle said he did not see the pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased on scene. Deputies are still working to confirm the identity of the pedestrian.

Investigation yielded no indication that the driver was impaired, speeding or otherwise harboring any kind of criminal intent, said CCSO public information officer Jon Paxton. All signs point to the fatal crash being a “tragic accident” that was likely precipitated by “low light” conditions, he said.

The investigation resulted in closures and restrictions of Townsend-Winona for several hours last evening. This incident remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

