A Louisiana man was killed on Saturday night attempting to cross the road at the intersection of North Highway 89 and Cummings Street. Clinton Brown was hit by a vehicle just before 8:27 p.m.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, the driver of the vehicle that struck Brown stayed on site and cooperated with law enforcement.

Witnesses on scene told police the vehicle had been approaching the three-lane intersection, northbound, in the lane closest to the sidewalk when Brown was hit. According to police, witnesses say the driver had a green light and should have been able to proceed safely through the intersection.

Brown was not in a crosswalk when the crash happened, and according to witnesses he was trying to cross the road from the west.

According to FPD, detectives and the Flagstaff Police Accident Reconstruction Team, both responded to the scene to investigate. Their investigation remains ongoing.