One dead after being hit by a train Wednesday night near Fanning Drive in Flagstaff

A 37-year old Flagstaff man is dead after being hit by a train on Wednesday evening.

The man, identified as Cecil Begay was killed while attempting to cross the tracks—her was hit by a west-bound train and pronounced dead at the scene.

Flagstaff Police received a call at 6:33 pm Wednesday, about a pedestrian who had been hit by train. They arrived about five minutes later, and attempted to save his life. Begay was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:51 pm.

According to Flagstaff Police Spokesperson Jerry Rintala, the Begay had been attempting to cross the railroad tracks about 350 feet northeast of the intersection of Fanning and East Route 66.

The area was dimly lit, and the train was traveling west when the incident occurred, according to Rintala.

Flagstaff Police are still investigating the incident and would like to remind the public that it is both unsafe and illegal for pedestrians to be on the railroad tracks, unless they are using a designated crossing while the safety-arms are up.