Inmate dies of suspected medical emergency in Coconino County jail

A man died of an apparent medical emergency while in the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff Tuesday evening, officials said.

A Coconino County detention sergeant found 53-year-old Gibson Benally of Chinle unresponsive in a cell in a medical unit around 6 p.m., according to a release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Benally was transported to the medical unit after other inmates alerted staff that he was experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness around 4:45 p.m., Coconino County Jail Commander Matt Figueroa said. He was assessed by an on-duty nurse and moved to a medical cell for further observation shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Benally was found unresponsive in the cell soon after. The detention sergeant and medical staff attempted CPR, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) other lifesaving measures until Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived. They then took over lifesaving efforts. They performed CPR until 6:39 p.m. when Benally was declared dead, Figueroa said.

Foul play isn't suspected at this time and officials described the death as an apparent "medical-related death." All inmate deaths are investigated by the CCSO's Criminal Investigations Division in consultation with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

This is the second in-custody death this year. Christopher Kelly, 49, died of an apparent suicide in the Coconino County Detention Facility in February.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.