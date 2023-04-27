The city of Flagstaff found itself without recycling services suddenly this week with the abrupt closure of the Materials Recovery Facility on Butler Avenue.

The city found out about the closure on Wednesday, according to city spokesperson Sarah Langley.

“The City is currently examining several short- and medium-term solutions that would allow the City to resume collecting residential cart recycling,” Langley wrote in an email. “We are diligently working to identify all options and alternatives as quickly as possible given the abrupt nature of the Norton MRF closure.”

Given the abrupt nature of the closure, city officials said they have nowhere to take recyclables at this time.

The City has been forced to take all recyclables that have been collected since Tuesday morning to the Cinder Lake Landfill, and has temporarily paused collection of recyclables.

City officials are also asking residents who would normally have their recycling collected on Thursday and Friday to hold off on putting their bins on the street.

Residents with questions related to recycling services can email solidwastesolutions@flagstaffaz.gov or call 928-213-2110.

It is not clear at this time why the facility closed, and Norton Environmental, Inc. could not be reached for comment.

The city noted that a fire was reported at the facility on Tuesday morning, although it was not clear the extent of the damage caused by the blaze. No injuries were reported and it is unclear whether the fire and the closure of the facility are related.

Flagstaff firefighter and spokesperson Kyle Benedict said six units, including four engines, responded to that fire at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and found what appeared to be a pile of recyclables burning in a warehouse behind the main facility.

Firefighters used hoses to put out the fire before using a front-end loader that was on site to pull the pile out of the structure, Benedict said. Firefighters were then able to break the pile up and extinguish any still-smoldering materials.

Benedict said the fire appeared to have caused no damage to the facility and the cause is unknown at this time.

The contract the city had with Norton to provide Flagstaff with recycling services was not set to expire until the end of September, later this year.

With the facility closed, individual members of the public are also not able to drop off recyclables at the site either. Alternative public recycling drop-off locations can be viewed in Google Maps here. However, the City encourages the public to hold their recyclables until further notice.

City officials say they are working to find alternative places to bring recycling and hope to restart the service on Monday, May 1.

Commercial recycling services will operate on a normal schedule, although according to Langley, the city currently has no other option but to bring those to the landfill.

The future of recycling has long been a question for the city of Flagstaff. Norton Environmental Inc. has provided recycling services to the city for more than two decades.

Throughout the life of the city’s contract with Norton, the cost of providing recycling services on the city has always been far above the level needed. The contract with Norton, agreed upon in the late 1990s, has the city paying Norton to process 80 tons of recycled materials per day. But city officials have reported that the actual tonnage produced by the city and delivered to Norton is much lower, often being about 30 tons a day.

And the recycling business became even more difficult back in 2018 when China announced it limit the kinds of recyclables that country would take in.

As the end of the contract this year has come closer, city officials have been examining whether the future of Flagstaff recycling services should remain with Norton.

One alternative discussed in 2020 by Flagstaff City Council would have the Materials Recovery Facility become simply a transfer facility. In that case, recyclables could be shipped to Phoenix metro area to be processed.