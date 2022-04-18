FPD arrests suspected burglar following barricade situation

Flagstaff police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a string of recent car burglaries Saturday, officials say.

A witness alerted police after they allegedly saw Hector Garcia Almendarez burglarizing a car near WC Riles and Benton Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

An officer attempted to contact Almendarez and Brockman said he recognized Almendarez as a suspect in a string of recent burglaries where multiple items, including guns, were stolen. This led the officer to believe he may be armed.

Almendarez allegedly ran from the officer and entered an occupied home on Benton Avenue, leading to a barricade situation. Officials said two other people were in the home and a woman was released from the house shortly after.

Almendarez later came out of the residence after about 30 minutes, Brockman said. He was taken into custody without incident. Officials said a gun was found in his possession.

Almendarez, who resides in Flagstaff, was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of burglary.

Brockman noted the investigation was ongoing, but police are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

