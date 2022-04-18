 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

FPD arrests suspected burglar following barricade situation

  • 0

Flagstaff police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a string of recent car burglaries Saturday, officials say.

A witness alerted police after they allegedly saw Hector Garcia Almendarez burglarizing a car near WC Riles and Benton Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

An officer attempted to contact Almendarez and Brockman said he recognized Almendarez as a suspect in a string of recent burglaries where multiple items, including guns, were stolen. This led the officer to believe he may be armed.

Almendarez allegedly ran from the officer and entered an occupied home on Benton Avenue, leading to a barricade situation. Officials said two other people were in the home and a woman was released from the house shortly after.

Almendarez later came out of the residence after about 30 minutes, Brockman said. He was taken into custody without incident. Officials said a gun was found in his possession.

People are also reading…

Almendarez, who resides in Flagstaff, was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of burglary.

Brockman noted the investigation was ongoing, but police are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Cops, Court and Coconino County

Bree Burkitt covers crime, courts and Coconino County. She previously wrote for The Arizona Republic and The Spectrum & Daily News in southern Utah. Reach her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Canada loosens travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)