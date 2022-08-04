Flagstaff Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on freeway

Flagstaff police are investigating the death of a motorcyclist following a crash on Interstate 40.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, a motorcycle and tractor-trailer both tried to make a left turn onto westbound Country Club Drive to exit the freeway. The turning truck’s trailer hit the motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Phoenix woman named Sheri Gustafson.

Gustafson was killed in the crash. Detectives and an accident reconstruction team responded to the scene.

The truck driver willingly submitted to a sobriety test called a DRE (Drug Recognition Expert). For the test, he was transported to the Flagstaff Police Department. There, investigators determined that he had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This crash is still under investigation. Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Joe Gilbert at 928-679-4120, or email at jdgilbert@flagstaffaz.gov.