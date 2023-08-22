Interstate 40, eastbound was closed from about 9:10 a.m. until after noon on Monday, following a fatal rollover crash involving a semi truck and a motorhome.

The motorhome driver did not survive the crash, which happened near the Fourth Street Overpass on the highway.

The semi’s trailer was sprawled out over both lanes of the interstate near milepost 200, blocking traffic out of Flagstaff for at least three hours. The motorhome also blocked traffic, leading to the extended closure.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, by 2 p.m. on Monday, traffic was allowed to move pass the scene of the crash, using the right emergency lane.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.