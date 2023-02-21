The driver of a semi-truck whose trailer toppled off of an I-40 overpass in Flagstaff walked away uninjured Sunday night.

Naval Observatory Road near Braeside Road on the west side was littered with fish sticks that the tractor-trailer had been hauling, but no one on the road below was injured either.

The crash happened Sunday night just before 9 p.m. Flagstaff Fire’s Battalion 1, Engine 1 and Engine 6 responded. When firefighters arrived, the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around -- only the truck’s trailer had fallen off the bridge. The truck itself had landed on its side on the highway above.

According to the Flagstaff Fire Department, it originally appeared that the railroad tracks parallel to Naval Observatory Road would need to be closed in order for debris to be cleared. As it turned out, the load of fish sticks did not end up spilling on the train tracks, and only a road closure resulted from the incident.

It’s not yet clear what caused the accident.