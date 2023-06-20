One person is dead after what appears to have been a medical incident on Highway 89 near Conoco and Matador Coffee on Monday morning.

Traffic slowed on the highway when Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies and other first responders blocked the right-most lane of traffic heading north toward Flagstaff.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) spokesperson Jon Paxton, a woman had experienced what investigators believe was a medical emergency while behind the wheel of her car. According to CCSO, Passers-by found her car rolling off the roadway with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Passersby were able to get the woman out of the car, and when deputies arrived they determined that she had died on scene.

Paxton said the incident is being investigated, but no one other than the driver was injured. The vehicle did not collide with other cars or damage any infrastructure.