Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, a car traveling faster than 80 miles per hour barreled into an Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) safety truck while speeding southbound on I-17.

The crash happened near Table Mesa Road, and according to experts it could have been deadly if it wasn’t for a special attachment, called an attenuator, mounted to the ADOT vehicle.

That stretch of I-17 has been subject to lane restrictions and closures for “overnight earthwork operations,” according to ADOT. A construction team was picking markers to effectively open both lanes of traffic on the interstate Thursday morning when the crash happened.

Speed limit signs, signaling the work ahead and instructing motorists to slow to 55 miles per hour, were set up in the area, according to ADOT spokesperson Laura Douglas. Despite that, a driver sped through the work zone, eventually slamming their vehicle into a signaling truck that parks between the people physically picking up cones or signs and oncoming traffic.

“The construction vehicle that was hit was a truck-mounted attenuator. The TMA vehicle follows behind an operation to protect the workers and equipment in front. An attenuator is the kinetic absorption device that absorbs impact when hit. In simple terms, it's a crash cushion that is mounted to the rear of a safety truck,” Douglas said.

In this case, the TMA truck did its job.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bart Graves said, “The at-fault driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital.”

Thursday’s crash happened in the midst of National Work Zone Awareness Week, and Douglas said it’s a stark reminder to motorists.

“Yesterday's crash serves as an important reminder for all drivers to drive safely in the I-17 work zone and all work zones. It comes down to two simple but very important reminders: slow down and pay attention,” Douglas said. “Drivers need to observe the posted work zone speed limit and watch for construction crews and equipment in order to prevent crashes and tragedies.”

DPS is actively investigating the crash, and according to Graves, “speed will be a primary factor.”

I-17 remains a full construction zone from Anthem Way to Sunset Point, according to ADOT. The I-17 Improvement Project has crews working to add one lane in each direction of travel, and two flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.

More information about this project can be found at: www.improvingi17.com.