8-year-old child dies after ATV crash near Forest Lakes

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing 8-year-old child from a campsite near bear Canyon Lake at about 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the agency. The family, who were camping in the area, reported the child was missing after taking an ATV.

Shortly after, the family called back to say they found the child, who was not breathing, and the ATV down a steep embankment, according to CCSO. The child was taken by a private vehicle to meet medical personnel, where they were later pronounced dead.

The incident remained under investigation by CCSO and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office Tuesday. Additional details were not immediately available.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to wear recommended safety equipment and follow all applicable state and federal laws regarding the safe use of ATVs while recreating," CCSO said in a news release.

