A year ago Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health that overturned Roe v. Wade, putting abortion rights in flux across the country.

Access in northern Arizona was already limited — which is still the case a year later — yet some steps have been taken toward expanding reproductive healthcare, especially in Flagstaff.

About 25 people gathered in front of Flagstaff City Hall Saturday afternoon as part of a protest organized by the Flagstaff Abortion Alliance (FAA) to advocate for better access to reproductive care. Flagstaff residents had gathered in the same place a year earlier to protest the Supreme Court decision the evening it was announced.

“We are trying to keep this issue in the public consciousness and eventually work toward restored services,” said Debra Block, one of FAA’s founders who helped organize the protest.

She added: “I think the actual work towards services is the most important work, but I think keeping this in the public consciousness is also critical. I think people don’t understand until they need services, or someone they know needs services, how dire it is.”

She referenced the Gender Equity Policy Institute’s January State of Reproductive Health in the United States, which found that 6 in 10 women live in a state that limits reproductive care and that those living in a state that banned abortion after Dobbs were up to three times as likely to die in the perinatal period.

“We want abortion to be a civil right for all women, and as long as it’s not, we go back centuries,” said Sylvia Huerdna, who has lived in Flagstaff her entire life. “Our daughters and our granddaughters, they have less rights than we did as grandmothers; we’re stepping forward for our sisters and granddaughters and our daughters.”

Flagstaff resident Lindsey Spear said she attended the protest with her family to ensure “there’s a voice to what should be our rights.”

“I think it’s always been a battle to have equal rights for women’s healthcare, [and] if we don’t keep fighting for it, it’s just going to go away,” she said. “A lot of times when you’re quiet, things slip under the radar and it’s just accepted as the new normal.”

“I love doing this sort of stuff for most rights, just because it brings a sense of community to everything and more awareness,” added her son, Leo Spear.

Many of those attending the protest saw it as one of several ways to address the need for abortion rights.

To Huerdna and Dan Greenspan (who is Spear’s husband), voting was the most important way to achieve the goal. Spear said community involvement, awareness of local politics, easy-to-access information and group efforts also have helped.

“If nothing else, we have to let everybody know that everybody who feels the same way is not alone,” Greenspan said.

Block said she had been advocating for abortion rights since she was 12 years old — before the Roe decision.

“I’m an advocate for justice. I’m an advocate for human rights, civil rights,” she said. “It’s horrifying seeing everything being rolled back right now. I was a child of the ‘60s and ‘70s, and we made incredible strides, and now we’re seeing it ripped away and it’s horrifying. Now we’re seeing all these people yell ‘freedom.’ Freedom for what? That’s not freedom; you’re imposing your beliefs on other people.”

Access in northern Arizona

Abortion is legal in Arizona through the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, though for Flagstaff residents, the nearest clinics offering abortions are in Phoenix.

In a briefing hosted by the National Institute for Reproductive Health Wednesday, Dr. DeShawn Taylor, the president and CEO of Desert Star Family Planning in Phoenix, noted that abortion access was being restricted in Arizona even before Dobbs.

“Because of the restrictions that had existed prior to the Dobbs decision, people were already having trouble accessing abortion care here,” she said. “Due to all the restrictions that passed — over 40 of them here in Arizona since 2009 — people had to come down essentially to the Phoenix metro area to receive abortion care.

“There were already people increasingly self-managing their abortions, there were already people leaving the state who live closer to states where access was more easy for them. ... It is very easy for someone to realize they’re pregnant and then be too far along to have an abortion in our state. Fifteen-week bans are not reasonable.”

The most recent advance vital statistics report from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), published in May, covers data from 2021 — at least six months before the Dobbs decision. Of 1,500 total pregnancies reported in Coconino County, 1,300 resulted in births, with 190 abortions and 10 fetal deaths (the report rounds numbers for anonymity).

According to its website, Planned Parenthood Arizona currently offers abortion services at its locations in Glendale and Tucson (up to 15 weeks for those 18 and older). Its location in Flagstaff, the Flagstaff Health Center, is still open but does not offer abortions. It offers abortion referrals as well as birth control, emergency contraception and pregnancy testing among its other services.

The greatest need Susan Shapiro, who volunteers for FAA and Indivisible Northern Arizona, saw in northern Arizona is access to care within the region.

“There are 40 different laws on Arizona books that each one of them creates a little bit more of a barrier,” she said. “Your appointment has to be in person with a doctor that has access to a local hospital, you can’t have pills legally mailed to you and on and on and on. ... It gets back to the fundamentals: can you see a doctor here? Can you get access to the care you need?”

When the nearest clinic offering abortion services is over two hours away, those barriers are magnified, she said. Some might have resources to make one trip, but not two, or they aren’t able to find the childcare to stay between their two appointments required by the waiting period.

She also noted that these difficulties have greater effects on marginalized communities.

“For someone who has some privilege, who has money, who can afford to pay for the gas, pay for the service, pay for the childcare, all those kinds of things, you could probably get that done. But if you have either no job or have a minimum-wage-type of job, and you’re remote, all of that is magnified even more,” she said. “I think we need to also keep in mind the voices of people who don’t have the resources to be able to access care, especially when it’s not local.”

Alliance efforts

The Abortion Alliance also recently passed its first anniversary, as it was originally formed in response to a leaked draft of the Dobbs decision. In its first year, the organization has staged several events to raise awareness and petitioned city council to adopt a resolution, among its efforts to expand access.

Various subsets of the alliance are currently helping with a statewide ballot initiative as well as working on legislation and asking for clarity on the services available within the state university system.

“We realize we’re not going to close the gap in a day, so any incremental thing we can do, we’ll pursue,” Shapiro said.

A statewide coalition is in the early stages of working to get an initiative protecting abortion rights in Arizona on the 2024 ballot. FAA was invited to join the steering committee and will be helping to gather the almost-400,000 signatures needed to put the initiative on the ballot.

Shapiro said she had mixed feelings about the organization’s progress over the past year because of the size of the need. Overall, however, she said she was proud of the “baby steps” FAA had been able to take to reduce the “wide gap” in care created by the Dobbs decision.

“I think we’re living in a time when the bar is so low and the goal is so high that we’re happy with any step we can take, but we really feel that’s still a wide gap that needs to be filled and we’re very hopeful about the ballot initiatives,” she said.

Shapiro continued: “We’re grateful that [Gov. Katie Hobbs] been able to veto some of the various horrible legislation, but it’s a long time ‘til 2024. Assuming we get enough signatures, assuming the ballot initiative passes and becomes law — that’s a long way away and there’s a huge gap of access to care that exists right in this moment that we are not able to fill.”

Contraceptive availability

Students and professors at Northern Arizona University are also working with FAA, asking the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) to clarify what reproductive care the three state universities can offer after the passage of statute 15-1630.

According to that statute, “no abortion shall be performed at any facility under the jurisdiction of the Arizona board of regents unless such abortion is necessary to save the life of the woman having the abortion.”

The group is asking ABOR to create a tri-university task force to better outline student needs, what services they can offer and how to best communicate them under that statute.

With a change in legislation as a goal, Julian Bernhardt, a student at NAU who leads FAA’s university chapter and is the student government’s vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), said the idea behind the request for a task force is “to understand how to best serve our students within the boundaries of the law.”

“The law does not say that we can’t provide emergency contraception via Plan B; the law does not say that we cannot provide more education on referrals; the law does not say that we cannot form coalitions with other universities in order to address the sexual assault crisis on our campuses,” they said. “These are things that we really need to be talking about under these circumstances. Students like myself cannot really focus on their education when their life is put on pause due to matters of health.”

When students ask Bernhardt for resources on reproductive health, they said they usually send those students off campus — to Desert Star in Phoenix, to FAA, to Coconino County Health and Human Services. Though Campus Health Services is “very good at providing STI screening and they’re very good about providing knowledge of certain things,” the statute has meant limited reproductive health options at NAU as well as limited knowledge of how to communicate them.

Bernhardt also advised students to seek help from those around them.

“Find the people you can trust, find your community. Your community is where it’s all at in the end,” they said. “There are students who are passionate about this and there are people who will help you.”

The group is also developing ways to meet those needs at NAU.

Another member of the NAU student DEI administration has proposed a “sexual orientation” program meant to give students an introduction to various aspects of sexual and reproductive health. It would include presentations from healthcare clinics, professors and campus health.

At NAU specifically, Bernhardt said, the group’s desire is to work together with the university to expand access to emergency contraception. They’re starting with an effort to bring a Plan B vending machine to campus.

The DEI administration of student government is working with the local chapter of Planned Parenthood Generation Action and the Abortion Alliance, as well as with other students and campus groups.

Similar machines have been installed at 36 universities across the country, Bernhardt said, providing students with a discreet, low-cost way to access contraceptives.

“Plan B is legal. It is not abortion, it is emergency contraception, it should be widely available to the student body. ... This is harm reduction,” they explained. “ ... We don’t want individuals to harm themselves going to seek care, and they shouldn’t have to feel the judgment and the taboo. This is not a taboo subject that we’re talking about; this is your health.”

To get the machine to campus, the group needs approval from the building manager, obtain the machine, get funding from partners to keep it supplied and running, and meet with university leaders about what the program looks like.

“I think this is going be the last thing I do before I graduate,” said Bernhardt, who will be starting senior year in the fall.

They were optimistic that the effort would succeed. They advised northern Arizona residents more generally to “stay vigilant” as the Dobbs decision’s anniversary approached.

“We have to remember to stay vigilant and to be ready to hold these individuals accountable,” they said. “Your voice has power, your vote has power; know your community, know the people around you. Remember that we are all human and that we’re all here to help each other. But remember that when it’s time, we need to vote them out because this cannot happen again. And it will happen again. It will continue to happen again if we don’t do something about it.”

Shapiro cautioned against focusing on exceptions in discussing abortion access.

“At the end of the day, I think our focus should be on trusting women,” she said. “Trusting women and giving women freedom to make choices — and I include people who can get pregnant in that — freedom to make their own choices about their body.”

More about FAA can be found on the local Women’s March Facebook page: facebook.com/womensmarchflagstaff/.