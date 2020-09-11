ABOR launches NAU Presidential Search Advisory Committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arizona Board of Regents has launched the committee that will oversee the search for Northern Arizona University’s next president.

NAU President Rita Cheng announced Tuesday she will not be seeking an extension of her contract, which ends June 30, 2022.

In an ABOR meeting Thursday, Regents Lydel Manson and Fred DuVal were appointed co-chairs of the NAU Presidential Search Advisory Committee, which will be seeking input from the public on the vision for NAU’s future and its next president.

Comments for the search committee can be sent to Future.NAU@azregents.edu throughout the search process.

“Widespread conversations with the many NAU constituents will be an essential part of this search process and will help us guide the future of this honored and important university, as well as shape the list of qualifications and characteristics the board seeks in the next president of NAU. The insights and feedback from constituents and the board will ultimately inform and contribute to the future success of NAU,” ABOR Chair Larry Penley said in a news release.

In the coming days, the board will begin issuing a request for proposals for a national firm to conduct the search, establishing a search advisory committee and adopting search guidelines. A web page will be created on the ABOR website, www.azregents.edu, for the public to access information about the search progress.

