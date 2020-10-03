ABOR approves NAU presidential search guidelines

The Arizona Board of Regents has approved the guidelines for the search for Northern Arizona University’s next president.

President Rita Cheng announced in September she will not seek an extension to her contract as NAU president.

According to the guidelines, the advisory committee is tasked with determining the leadership characteristics desired in the next president, and identifying and recruiting a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The committee is currently searching for a search consultant to assist in this process.

In an ABOR meeting Friday, Regent Lyndel Manson, co-chair of the search committee, said the goal is to schedule the first meeting with the committee and consultant by Oct. 30.

“Northern Arizona University is a vital institution with roots that predate statehood. We take seriously our responsibility -- as advisory committee co-chairs and as regents -- to conduct a thorough and thoughtful leadership search to ensure NAU and its future are in the best possible hands,” Manson said in a news release.