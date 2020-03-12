ABOR announces new appointments

The Arizona Board of Regents announced Wednesday the appointment of Kathryn Hackett King and reappointment of Karrin Taylor Robson to the board.

Hackett King is an attorney with BurnsBarton PLC and focuses on labor and employment law and litigation, including matters involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour issues, unfair labor practices and other employment matters. She will fill the vacancy left by Jay Heiler as he concludes his eight-year term on the board.

“I commend Governor Ducey for his outstanding choice in appointing Regent-designee Hackett King. Her tremendous background as an employment and labor attorney coupled with her experience as the governor’s former deputy general counsel will greatly benefit the board and the state of Arizona,” ABOR Chair Larry Penley said in a statement.

Robson has been reappointed to a full term on the board. Penley said Robson’s experience in economic and land development has been a benefit to the board.

“Her passion and commitment to civil discourse, democratic engagement and civic education have been highlights of her service on the board,” Penley said.

The next ABOR meeting will be held April 2-3 at the University of Arizona.

