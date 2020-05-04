ABOR accepting applications for 2021 free speech competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Arizona Board of Regents is now accepting applications for the Regents’ Cup, a student debate competition celebrating free speech, civil discourse and democratic engagement at Arizona’s public universities.

The two-day event, which will be held at Arizona State University Feb. 26-27, 2021, allows students from all three of Arizona’s public universities to compete for scholarships. During the all-day competition, student teams will participate in rounds of Oxford-style debate, solutions and persuasive storytelling, sharing true stories from personal experiences.

The application process for 2021 is open until October 1.

“The Regents’ Cup is an inspiring event that demonstrates the incredible talent of our students in presenting well-reasoned arguments during debates that are characterized by civility. We look forward to this outstanding event that presents opportunities for students to compete, regardless if they have debate experience or not,” ABOR Executive Director John Arnold said in a statement.

For more information and to fill out an application to participate in the Regents’ Cup, visit www.azregents.edu/regents-cup.

