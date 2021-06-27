Aaron Pflugrad nearing year seven on NAU football staff

"To think that I am an offensive coordinator is pretty crazy," Aaron said. "Coming out of high school, I played wideout and I played for my dad. After you go through that, nothing is really awkward. Going through the coaching professions, we were at different stops and being able to be at the same spot and have the same experiences every day, it is awesome."

First playing at Oregon before moving to Arizona State, Pflugrad finished his college career in 2011. After a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and a run with the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League, Pflugrad quickly started his run as a coach.

Landing a graduate assistant position with the Sun Devils, the switch turned from focusing on playing to looking ahead to his new career.

"I always took it as a slight or found it offensive when someone said you'd be a great coach," Pflugrad said. "I'd say 'What are you talking about? I am going to play 10 years in the NFL.' Obviously that didn't work out and I took it as far as I could.

"I had been around it my whole life and that's what I wanted to do," he added. "I found myself going to all of ASU's practices; luckily they had a GA spot open up and it just feels natural."