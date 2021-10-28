AAFD presents awards at annual Fall Forum in Flagstaff

The Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) presented 10 Golden Prospector Awards and five Awards of Merit to recognize excellence, innovation and creativity in economic development at its annual Fall Forum held this week in Flagstaff. The Golden Prospector Awards were established more than 20 years ago to recognize excellence in economic development. The 2021 Golden Prospector Awards were graciously sponsored by the City of Scottsdale.
Among the awards:
- The small population Economic Development Deal of the Year awards were presented to the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona and the City of Flagstaff for recruiting Whitehall Industries, a vehicle manufacturer and to the City of Prescott for recruiting headquarters and manufacturing operations for CP Technologies.
- The Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona received a Marketing Brochure Golden Prospector Award for its digital brochure that highlights the entrepreneurial resources available for start-up businesses.