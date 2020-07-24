A week before election day, candidates spar at mayoral debate in Flagstaff

Dominated by discussion of development and police funding, the KAFF News mayoral debate was a tense affair.
Throughout the two-hour debate Wednesday, the three candidates took several swipes at one another, with the two incumbents, Flagstaff Councilmembers Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard, directing most of their words at candidate Paul Deasy.
For his part, Deasy took several shots at the two incumbents' records on council, with most aimed at Whelan.
Throughout the debate, Whelan brought up Deasy’s relative inexperience with working in local government. She made the point by offering to educate Deasy on issues during disagreements throughout the event.
At the same time, Deasy accused Whelan of attempting to subvert the voice of the voters, specifically on the issue of the minimum wage law.
During one exchange, Deasy alleged Whelan and Odegaard were breaking debate rules that they had agreed on that they would not read from notes during the debate. Deasy pointed out that he was instead responding to questions without needing to look at notes for answers.
Whelan shot back that the notes only showed she had prepared for the event beforehand and that Deasy had not.
There had been some question as to whether Deasy would participate in the event at all. The candidate first announced he would not take part over concerns that the forum would be biased against him, but he later reversed the decision.
One of the main points of disagreement was on the issue of development within the city.
Deasy said both Odegaard and Whelan have a history on council of approving large student-focused developments despite the objections of many Flagstaff residents.
And Deasy pointed to the Mill Town project as an example. That development, which will house more than 1,000 residents, will be built on the location of the old Motel Vehicle Division building and brings with it several public infrastructure improvements, including connecting Beulah Boulevard with University Avenue and a pedestrian tunnel under Milton Road.
But for Deasy, Odegaard and Whelan’s support of that project was a huge mistake.
“When tourists come to town, this is their first impression of us now, this giant, monstrous building,” Deasy said.
Deasy admitted the council can rarely influence much control over large developments but said when the council has the chance, as it did with Mill Town, it should listen to the widespread public opposition to such projects.
Odegaard accused Deasy of flip-flopping on the Mill Town development, and Deasy admitted he had once supported it but changed his mind on the issue.
Odegaard also said Council has voted against two of the three student-focused projects that have come before the council body in the last four years.
In fact, the council also unanimously approved a student-focused project on the corner of Sawmill Road and Butler Avenue, but only after the developer made several concessions to the city.
Whelan defended her support for the Mill Town project and said she would much rather see such a building on Milton Road than within a historic neighborhood.
The city has also been actively working to better regulate such developments, Whelan said, and pointed to as evidence zoning changes currently being vetted and the city’s High Occupancy Housing Plan.
Whelan said, as she has had to grapple with the city’s affordable housing crisis, her view on development has changed from when she was first elected. Like many residents, Whelan said she once protested in opposition to development near her home.
“I will never do it again because I have seen the devastation of us not being willing to put either housing or apartments in a certain area because it will ruin our viewshed,” Whelan said. “We need to start making decisions as if we are representing the entire community, and that's my job as mayor.”
Black Lives Matter and police funding
With recent protests against police violence erupting in Flagstaff and across the country, candidates were also asked about their position on police funding and issues of race in Flagstaff.
Earlier this year, after protests and hours of public comments both in support and opposition of reallocating police funding, Council voted to increase funding for the department and work with the Southside Neighborhood Association to organize meetings focused on the lived experience of Black residents.
Even before the issue was brought to Council, Whelan said she had met with Black Lives Matter groups, the Flagstaff Police Department and other community groups to talk about how Flagstaff might need to improve.
Whelan added she was excited to take part in the planned meetings and discussions on the issues when the council returns from its summer break.
Odegaard largely agreed with Whelan but added he was happy the council was able to increase funding for training officers within the department.
Odegaard added that his experience of the public comments showed him that the majority of residents support the department.
“I support, of course, our Flagstaff Police Department, which is a great, highly respected organization, and our community supports our police department also,” Odegaard said, adding that he believes the department is still underfunded.
Most of the funding increases the city has put toward police have been directed at paying down the police pension debt, not to the department itself, he said.
Deasy said he believed the council, including Whelan and Odegaard, had largely failed to respond to public pressure and the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement. He said he would like to see the city transition so that armed officers are not responding to cases of public intoxication, homelessness and cases involving mental illness.
Instead, a trained medic or social worker should respond to such incidents, Deasy said, bringing up several other cities across the country that have made similar changes successfully.
“I think we should be looking at these other models so the social work experts deal with the social issues and that our criminal law enforcement deal with the criminal issues,” Deasy said.
And Deasy also said he doesn’t think the conversation should be restricted to Flagstaff’s Black residents.
“I feel the most disenfranchised people in our community are our Indigenous community,” Deasy said.
