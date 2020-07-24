A week before election day, candidates spar at mayoral debate in Flagstaff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dominated by discussion of development and police funding, the KAFF News mayoral debate was a tense affair.

Throughout the two-hour debate Wednesday, the three candidates took several swipes at one another, with the two incumbents, Flagstaff Councilmembers Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard, directing most of their words at candidate Paul Deasy.

For his part, Deasy took several shots at the two incumbents' records on council, with most aimed at Whelan.

Throughout the debate, Whelan brought up Deasy’s relative inexperience with working in local government. She made the point by offering to educate Deasy on issues during disagreements throughout the event.

At the same time, Deasy accused Whelan of attempting to subvert the voice of the voters, specifically on the issue of the minimum wage law.

During one exchange, Deasy alleged Whelan and Odegaard were breaking debate rules that they had agreed on that they would not read from notes during the debate. Deasy pointed out that he was instead responding to questions without needing to look at notes for answers.

Whelan shot back that the notes only showed she had prepared for the event beforehand and that Deasy had not.