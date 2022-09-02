A warning to Flagstaff parents: these pastel pills contain dangerous opioids

Flagstaff law enforcement officials are voicing their concerns about a new and colorful variety of fentanyl pills that are appearing on the streets in Arizona.

According to a press release from the Flagstaff Police Department, Phoenix police recently seized “large quantities” of the illegal drug, which they say are being called “rainbows” and “Skittles” by dealers.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid. According to information shared by the police department, it’s 50 times stronger than heroin as an analgesic. It is manufactured and approved for the treatment of severe pain and is often prescribed for people battling cancer. However, as an illegal drug, it has become one of the main drivers of opioid overdose in the United States.

Now that pills are being illegally manufactured and distributed in pastel and bright candy colors, officials are particularly worried about Flagstaff’s youngest residents.

“Drug trafficking has real impacts. Thirty-three children in Arizona died in 2021 from fentanyl overdose. Seven of these children were under 2 years old,” said Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring. “Fentanyl pills are sometimes designed to look like Skittles and Chiclets. And there are 9,000 students in just one of our jurisdiction’s school districts. All schoolchildren are innocent, potential customers of these sellers and a few, unfortunately, are at the doorstep.”

Flagstaff Police have confirmed that they have not seized any brightly colored fentanyl pills yet. However, they are encouraging parents to be diligent.

“It is always a good idea to keep any drugs out of the reach of children,” said Sergeant Odis Brockman with the Flagstaff Police Department. He recommends parents reach out to the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services (by calling 928-679-7264 or emailing ckoenker@coconino.az.gov) to get a free medication lock box.

In addition, he pointed to resources on opioid overdose prevention, also provided by CCDHHS. In Coconino County, anyone can get free doses of Narcan or Naloxone (a life-saving drug that can be used in emergencies to prevent overdose). To learn more about that program, visit coconino.az.gov/2040/Opioid-and-Substance-Use-Prevention.