A voice of calm in chaos: Meet Coconino County Dispatcher Celeste Hansen

In the middle of the night near Meteor Crater, a couple was rushing to the hospital with a baby on the way. On a dark roadside somewhere north of Flagstaff, a 911 dispatcher would talk the brand-new mother through birth and the father through the process of tying off his infant’s umbilical cord.

That 911 dispatcher was Celeste Hansen.

When she tells that story, her voice is casual and soft.

“They had the baby in the van before any of the first responders got there. Come to find out later the deputies were all like, ‘Thank goodness I didn’t have to deliver a baby. Thank goodness it was done before I got there,'” she said wearing a warm smile.

It’s as if she’s telling you which groceries she bought Saturday morning and whom she chatted with behind a shopping cart. Her retelling is calm and makes the events sound as if they’re downright commonplace.

In a way, for an emergency communications specialist who’s been on the job for 19 years, those kinds of things are commonplace. Hansen’s voice has played an important role in a lot of people’s darkest hours, or most formative moments. The calm she exudes, the collected cadence of her voice, has served her well the last two decades at the position.

But Hansen didn’t always know she wanted to be a dispatcher.

“Actually, I used to be a travel agent before this, so total opposite, but I always wanted to help people in some way,” Hansen said. “Someone had told me one day seeing me multi-task as a travel agent and say, ‘Hey, you should become a dispatcher.’”

That comment stuck with Hansen, and eventually prompted her to enroll in the Flagstaff Citizen’s Police Academy, where she learned that there were openings in dispatch. She applied, and the rest is history.

“I like answering the phone more than anything because I like talking to people,” said Hansen, who found dispatch to be a natural fit for her personality. “I don’t like to be in the limelight, so I kind of like being behind the scenes.”

Her voice has taken center stage in more than one stressful situation, however. Coconino County is not particularly small and communications specialists like Hansen send police and deputies across a large swath of the northland. Sometimes, response times are slow, leaving Hansen to talk callers through CPR or work with people who are lost to alert first responders to their location.

“There’s been some tough ones, but this last year ... I helped a lady. Her brother overdosed or took a bunch of pills because he was suicidal. He was out in the middle of the woods, and her and her husband found him,” Hansen said.

And the man had locked himself inside his truck.

“I told her you need to find a rock, you need to find anything you can to break this window. Pull them out,” she said.

After that, she talked the caller and her husband through the process of administering CPR to their unconscious relative. The couple took turns trying to resuscitate the man, and he was alive when first responders arrived.

Hansen learned later that the man survived.

“Which is kind of a miracle because they were out in the middle of nowhere. We don’t know how long he had taken the pills before that,” she said.

Telling people to break windows, explaining the process of CPR, or even keeping a person calm by talking about their interests are all things Hansen has done.

“You have to able to think outside the box,” she said.

Sometimes that looks like explaining to a non-native English speaker that they need to find a shoelace or a string to tie off an umbilical cord after delivering their baby in a van. The outcomes of those calls keep Hansen going.

“Just the joy in their voices, how happy they were and excited,” she said.

The job isn’t always joyful, however, and she doesn’t always know how a caller’s story ends.

“Children especially are difficult calls, but being able to know that you helped them in some way or you were there? There’s been quite a few domestic violence calls where the children are calling. They’re upset, and they’re being really brave,” Hansen said. “You’re just thinking, 'They’re being so brave I need to be brave for them and help them the best I can.' Try and be that comforting voice, and try to not have it be a scary thing as much as possible. They don’t need one more level of stress, so you want to be the best you can for them.”

Domestic violence calls are personal for Hansen. They’re one of the first things that drew her to dispatch.

“I had a friend who was involved in a domestic violence situation. Working with her," she said, "working with victim witness, and seeing how they help, I wanted to find something so that I could help also.”

It’s not easy to be the helpful voice on the other end of 911. The work of answering calls and coordinating with first responders is stressful.

“You have to be able to answer the phones and be typing, listening and talking to them and talking on the radio at the same time. In our job, we have to do phones and radios. Whereas some centers have like specific call takers and specific people who work the radios. We have to do all of it because we’re a smaller center,” she said.

Hansen has spent much of her career working “graveyard” shifts. She’s worked holidays and weekends, and regularly clocks more than 40 hours a week. Burnout is a common problem in dispatch, Hansen said, “We have to find people that can handle it.”

Hansen has learned over time that self-care is critical, and one of the keys to her career’s longevity.

“You’ve got to learn to take care of yourself -- which can be very difficult. I’m definitely not a pro at it, but I try. I try to leave it at the door, being able to recognize, ‘That was a really crappy call. I need to talk to somebody about it.’ I kind of learned that the hard way,” Hansen said.

She also keeps a notebook filled with the good things that happen in a day, the good calls to help her reflect on the positive impact she can make.

Hansen does encourage multi-taskers like herself to consider careers in dispatch, with a few warnings.

“Have a strong desire to help people. Because you’re not going to be getting a lot of pats on the back and kudos. You can’t be a person who needs that recognition all the time because you’re not going to get it,” Hansen said. “You get fulfillment on the job from the people on the other end of the line. You definitely have to multi-task and be able to compartmentalize. Leave it at the door, and you want to be a caring person to a certain extent. You can’t wear your heart on your sleeve all the time -- if that makes sense.”

She also has a few words of advice for everyday people who might become 911 callers in an emergency.

“Know your location; it’s very important, especially when you’re traveling outside your hometown or city. Trust your gut. If your gut is telling you, 'No, I don’t feel like this is a safe place to go,' don’t just follow your GPS if it’s telling you to go off on a dirt road,” she said.

Hansen also encourages people to be patient with dispatchers.

“A lot of people get impatient when they call 911 and we ask them a lot of questions. It’s to help them and to help first responders, officers or medics so they know what’s going on before they get there," the seasoned dispatcher said.