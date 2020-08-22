A virtual start: FUSD teachers return to school

“Typically when I’m in the school I would just allow the day to carry me and would take those breaks and be walking as I go from one student to the next or from one class to the next, but now that I’m sitting in a Zoom [meeting], to remind myself that that for the five minutes I have in between [I need to] get out of this space for a moment and actually take this five minutes to do something for myself to make sure I’m not burning out,” she said.

Jacquie McGregor, Mount Elden Middle School’s music teacher, who has experience teaching online, said it has been interesting to see other teachers start virtual teaching from scratch, but they’ve been doing so without hesitation for the sake of their students despite the many differences in the school day.

For McGregor’s own choir and orchestra classes, although she is able to listen to her students perform individually, when it’s time to come together, everyone has to hit their mute button because of the lag in Wi-Fi.

“Just to have the experience to be making music — it’s lighting up the kids’ faces, they’ve missed it so much. There is that missing moment of being in a classroom where you’re in an ensemble and it’s all coming together, but to just be able to do it, it’s bringing a lot of excitement to the students. And to me,” McGregor said.