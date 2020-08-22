A virtual start: FUSD teachers return to school

Many Flagstaff Unified School District teachers returned to their classrooms this week for the start of the academic year, lessons prepared and their classrooms decorated around them. The only thing missing was their students.
“My team and I are very excited: we’re here at school, we’re getting ready, but then it keeps hitting us that they’re not coming,” Marshall Elementary School’s Melissa Bianco said of her kindergartners. “That’s the sad part, but then we have to think, 'Well we’re not herding cats like we do at the beginning of the year,' and that’s a little bit of a change. But then you miss it.”
The district has opted to proceed with virtual learning until at least Oct. 9, the end of its first quarter, in response to COVID-19. On Thursday, Apache and Yavapai counties met the state benchmarks for reopening schools for partial in-person learning, but Coconino has not yet met the mark for COVID-19 testing positivity.
Although the sadness and disappointment were present as teachers reflected on the first week of school, they remained enthused about being able to see their students, even if it was just virtually.
“The kids are excited, they’re loving it. They have their own iPads and they were thrilled to come to school,” said Susan Burdick, a third grade teacher at Thomas Elementary. “I love that they’re excited and their excitement in turn makes me excited. I’ll admit, we got through the first week and every day there was a hiccup, but we got through it. I told my students we’re going to learn together, especially with the technology.”
Learning curve
Bianco and Burdick, who have been teaching for 15 and 30 years, respectively, said it was like going back to their first year because of all the new things they had to learn in order to teach. Burdick, who typically uses hands-on activities to teach math, is now having to use online programs instead, while Bianco is working to figure out how to teach kindergarteners the social-emotional skills they need to succeed in school.
For many teachers, the first week was one of figuring out technology issues and helping students — and their parents — gain access to class content.
“It’s exciting to learn these things and to solve problems and be able to help the parents when we can,” Bianco said. “They’re just so grateful and appreciative because they don’t feel good when they can’t help their students and that’s been kind of the main job: getting them where they need to be, getting the access, helping them with technological issues and the distance hand-holding that we can do.”
Burdick said she was glad to be back at Thomas, where she could get help from coworkers who have been able to hold an occasional meeting and even eat lunch together as they follow social distancing requirements. Before entering the building, teachers check their temperatures, she said, and they wear masks throughout the day.
She expects the digital learning process to improve daily, as it did this week, but is hopeful that students can return to school in October.
“That would be my dream. I would love to be able to come back,” Burdick said. “But I hope, whether we come back or continue with online learning, I hope that I can do the best I can with the digital learning to help them achieve as much growth as they can under the circumstances.”
As a full-time counselor at Marshall Elementary and an FUSD parent, Jenn Carrozzino said she has been impressed with student engagement so far, even from her own children.
“My son is actually tired by the end of the day, which is great. That’s how he is when he normally goes to school, and so he’s getting stimulated and having that energy used, which I just think is amazing,” Carrozzino said of her second-grader.
'Any way, anywhere'
Carrozzino, who will be teaching lessons on topics such as friendship, inclusion and diversity in the coming weeks, said she has also been pleased by the way teachers are handling the balance of screen time and breaks. Rather than just release students for these “brain breaks,” they have been suggesting specific activities like running outside, playing with pets or riding their bicycles so kids don’t simply turn on the television. Carrozzino, who has been mostly working from home, said this has inspired her to incorporate small breaks into her own schedule.
“Typically when I’m in the school I would just allow the day to carry me and would take those breaks and be walking as I go from one student to the next or from one class to the next, but now that I’m sitting in a Zoom [meeting], to remind myself that that for the five minutes I have in between [I need to] get out of this space for a moment and actually take this five minutes to do something for myself to make sure I’m not burning out,” she said.
Jacquie McGregor, Mount Elden Middle School’s music teacher, who has experience teaching online, said it has been interesting to see other teachers start virtual teaching from scratch, but they’ve been doing so without hesitation for the sake of their students despite the many differences in the school day.
For McGregor’s own choir and orchestra classes, although she is able to listen to her students perform individually, when it’s time to come together, everyone has to hit their mute button because of the lag in Wi-Fi.
“Just to have the experience to be making music — it’s lighting up the kids’ faces, they’ve missed it so much. There is that missing moment of being in a classroom where you’re in an ensemble and it’s all coming together, but to just be able to do it, it’s bringing a lot of excitement to the students. And to me,” McGregor said.
She has also noticed her middle-schoolers embracing new forms of communication during the school day.
“Kids will open up with you in a chat box in ways they wouldn’t always face-to-face. Those students that maybe wouldn’t feel comfortable coming up and telling me something, they’ll put it in a chat in a minute,” McGregor said. “There was a lot of concern about what would happen with students, but I think teachers across the district, we’re finding that they’re not afraid to build relationships with us. They’re right there with us, they still trust us, they know we care. I’ve missed that, so to be able to do that again is pretty exciting.”
McGregor’s advice for teachers just starting their virtual instruction is to be patient, especially during the start.
“The first two weeks are hardest because you have to relearn everything and you’re learning a whole new way of teaching, but after those two weeks, it is still just teaching,” she said. “Be yourself. Don’t change. Just be who you are because good teachers can teach any way, anywhere. And they do.”
