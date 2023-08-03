A memorial service was held on Friday morning at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish to celebrate the life and legacy on Teofilo “Tio” Tachias, who died in July.

Tachias served Coconino County on the Board of Supervisors from 1965 until 1989. He was the first Latino to win a major local election.

When Tachias joined the board, there were only three districts; today, there are five. The district he represented covered some of the territory that would later be part of District 2, former County Supervisor Liz Archuleta’s district.

Archuleta was the first Latina elected to the Board of Supervisors, following in Tachias’ footsteps in the 1990s.

“At the Board of Supervisors meeting room at the county, in the lobby area, there are photos of all the board members dating back to when the county became the county. It’s really fun to see Tio Tachias in many of those photos," Archuleta said. "He served over two decades on the board of Supervisors. I served over two decades on the Board of Supervisors. It’s really great to see that history and to see that somebody is committed to serving the community for that length of time."

She described him as an important trailblazer — a phrase other county leaders would also use to describe the man so many people called “Tio.”

“As the first Latino elected in Coconino County, Tio was truly an inspiration to those of us who enter public service to better connect our communities to local government,” said Vice-Chair and current Supervisor for District 2 Jeronimo Vasquez.

County Manager Steve Peru first met Tachias when he was fresh out of college in the 1970s. At the time, Peru worked for the department that would later evolve into Health and Human Services.

He said both Tachias’ position and leadership style made important and deep impressions on him as a young man.

“I think for a lot of us, we look to those types of individuals who have created a legacy of public service as mentors. Certainly Tio, I would consider him my mentor. He’s someone that many of us look at, regardless of our age group, and say, what does that [success] feel like? What is the path that I want to take in relation to the path that’s already been taken and the legacies that have already been created?” Peru said. “We have positions and opportunities now, based on paths that these individuals took many years ago.”

Archuleta, whose family has been in Flagstaff for five generations, first encountered Tachias through her community and family ties.

“If you said ‘Tio,’ people knew it was Tio Tachias. He was a household name, a community figure, a community leader that everybody knew. People knew if you went to him with a community need or a community idea, he would get things done,” she said.

Tachias always retained an approachability, she said, and always showed he felt a responsibility to the community he came from.

“Somebody may be in awe of that level of accomplishment and that level of leadership in the community. Certainly, everybody was very proud [of him]. At the same time, he was a member of the community. He was very approachable and he was extremely involved in multiple efforts in the community. I feel like the Latino community really resonated with them,” Archuleta said, adding that even his prolific nickname, “Tio” -- which means uncle in Spanish -- helped make him seem more accessible.

Peru said Tachias was soft-spoken and had a calming presence — traits that served him well as an active listener and conduit between government machinations and the concerns of people in his district.

“Back then, one of the things he was very involved in was voting rights, making sure everyone had access to that privilege,” Peru said.

In 2016, Tachias was honored by the Arizona State Legislature, and a tribute to his work in relationship building was read into the Congressional Record. It read in part, “[Mr. Tachias] developed personal and political relationships with Arizona Governors Castro, Babbitt, Mofford and Napolitano and is widely regarded as the best person to identify, register and turn out new voters on the Navajo Nation. His work contributed to countless victories and helped thousands of new voters exercise their right to vote…”

Peru said Tachias prioritized encouraging rural folks to exercise their right to vote.

“I have a very vivid memory from when I was in high school. He used to do a lot of campaigning. On election day, there would be a group of volunteers that would go and campaign all over Coconino County and go to all the various voting sites and campaign there and campaign near the voting sites,” Archuleta recalled. “I remember, he asked my sister and I if we would go and help. Of course, we had to get up at like 3 or 4 in the morning. We drove out to a very rural area, on the Navajo Nation. We campaigned until the polls closed at 7 at night and then we drove all the way back and got ready for the results and celebrated the results. It was just a great opportunity to learn about civics and grassroots organizing.”

She said one of Tachias’ strengths was strategic grassroots organizing, and those strengths would inspire a number of upcoming politicians.

“Tio and his good friend and fellow advocate, Tony Gabaldon, were instrumental in building the Democratic Party in Coconino County. Tio believed in ensuring that all parts of Coconino County were heard and had a voice,” said Patrice Horstman, Chair of the Board of Supervisors and Supervisor for District 1. “As a young NAU student, his brand of advocacy and outreach inspired me and others to become involved in our community.

Tachias was known for working to inspire and create pathways to success for the young people coming up the ladder of success behind him.

“Tio definitely saw his role and felt a responsibility to cultivate leadership in others,” Archuleta said.

Peru recalls being a “newbie” at the County, being the impression he got from conversations he heard between leaders like Tachias.

“You have this sense of awe in terms of, these are important people and here I am just fresh out of college in this department. To listen to what were, to me, legends, talking about how we can better serve the community left an impression on me,” Peru said.

He said observing Tachias in action helped teach him to consider people who needed county services the most, and work toward making sure their needs were met.

“My memory of Tio is, when the board members would come through the department -- my director then was Joe Montoya -- their conversation in the community service department was always talking about how can we continue to serve communities. Particularly those communities that were disadvantaged and also communities that were way out in the county,” Peru said. “Their conversations were always focused on that. They were focused more on what was happening in the community and how lives were impacted, etc. That was really key to me.”

As an employee, Peru said he always felt listened to by Tachias. That his concerns were heard, and not just his concerns, but the concerns of everyone living in a vast and diverse county.

“We should all have the opportunity to feel that we belong where we need to be. That was a hallmark of Tio’s work. Everyone deserves to belong. If that’s not the case, what do we need to change?”

In addition to his work on the board, Tachias was a member of the Arizona Board of Regents.

“Being a Latino, I think of the important perspective that he brought as a member of the Flagstaff and northern Arizona community, bringing that perspective from the multi-cultural community and the Latino community. Bringing the perspective of being part of a rural community and representing that demographic and then having the history that he had in Flagstaff and in northern Arizona. Those were all very valuable and important perspectives,” Archuleta said.

Tachias was a founding member of the Coordinating Council on Mexican American Affairs.

“They focused on bringing folks together to celebrate the fact that we have an opportunity here to help others. One of the areas the coordinating council was very active in was providing funding and support for scholarships. Some of the activities that they did,” Peru said. “They were creating opportunities for others to go down a path they chose, without facing challenges that they might have otherwise had to.”

In 2018, Tachias won the Cesar Chavez Diversity Award for his “outstanding community leadership and diversity.” He would also serve on the National Board of Directors for the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and on the Governor’s Advisory Board on Economic Planning and Development.

“I think that his presence, his accomplishments certainly are historical and will be felt for years to come,” Archuleta said.